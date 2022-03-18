UK security was not compromised by hoax calls, says minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK security was not compromised by hoax calls, says minister

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 10:01 am Updated: March 18, 2022, 12:39 pm
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Home Secretary Priti Patel (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A Government minister has expressed confidence that Britain’s national security was not compromised by a hoax caller who managed to get through to two of the most senior members of the Cabinet.

A cross-Whitehall security inquiry has been launched after Home Secretary Priti Patel and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were targeted in what ministers believe was a Russian plot.

The alarm was raised by Mr Wallace after he became suspicious during a 10-minute video call on Microsoft Teams on Thursday, supposedly with the Ukrainian prime minister.

He ordered an investigation into the security breach, but serious questions remain about Whitehall security after Ms Patel said the same thing happened to her earlier in the week.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey said that Mr Wallace was “very cross” as it should not have been allowed to happen.

But he expressed confidence that the Defence Secretary and Ms Patel would have known not to discuss sensitive security matters on a system such as Teams which the Russians could easily listen into.

“Ben’s suspicions were aroused when somebody if he was who he said he was would have known full well that you don’t discuss military movements on Teams because the Russians are watching,” Mr Heappey told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“Priti, like Ben, day in day out is dealing with matters of national security. When you deal with matters as sensitive as those great offices of state do, you get an instinctive feeling for what you should be saying on each means of communication.

“I have every confidence that Priti would have known she was on a Teams call. However long it went on, the content would have been appropriate to a Teams call.”

Mr Wallace said he became suspicious and terminated the call after “several misleading questions”.

The PA news agency understands he was put through to the video call which lasted around 10 minutes by officials, rather than being dialled directly on his phone.

Ms Patel later disclosed that she had also been targeted although the Home Office declined to give further details.

Downing Street did not rule out the hoax caller being a state-backed imposter.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “It’s too early to say, we don’t know who was behind this attempt but there’s an investigation ongoing.”

He did not say when Ms Patel’s hoax call took place but insisted the “relevant people were informed” after it occurred.

“I don’t have the exact timings of the call, it was earlier this week and yes the relevant people were informed,” the spokesman said.

Mr Wallace went public because of fears that Russia may try to distort any footage or audio material from the call for propaganda purposes.

The video call was set up after an email, purportedly from an aide at the Ukrainian embassy, was sent to a Government department and then forwarded to the Ministry of Defence.

The Defence Secretary was put through to the “prime minister of Ukraine”, posing with the country’s flag behind him.

After initial introductions and thanks for the UK’s support, Mr Wallace is understood to have became suspicious as the man started asking questions about British policy and eventually urged the Defence Secretary to shout slogans.

The level of sophistication involved in the hoax has convinced Government sources that it was a Russian plot.

