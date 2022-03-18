Most Scots want talks on indyref2 timing halted due to Ukraine war, poll finds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A majority of Scots feel discussions over when a second independence referendum will take place should stop due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a poll has found.

Some 59% said talks on the timing of indyref2 should stop, with 29% saying discussions should continue.

Meanwhile, the same poll found support for a No vote is at 52% and support for Yes is at 48% – when the “don’t knows” are removed.

Savanta ComRes polled 1,008 Scottish adults between March 10 and 16.

The voting intention figures represent a slight increase for No compared to the polling company’s previous research in January.

Among SNP voters, 43% said discussions on when a second independence referendum should take place should stop while 47% said they should continue.

On the timing of a second vote, 34% of Scots agree with the First Minister that it should be held within the next two years, while 15% feel it should take place within five years.

Respondents were also asked whether discussions on the timing of a referendum should stop due to the cost of living crisis.

Some 52% said they should stop, but 38% said they should continue.

On constituency voting preference, the SNP is on 46%, Labour is on 24%, the Conservatives are at 20% and the Liberal Democrats are on 7%.

For regional list voting, the SNP is on 34%, Labour is on 22%, the Conservatives are at 20%, the Greens on 13%, the Lib Dems on 8% and Alba on 2%.

SNP MSP Rona Mackay said Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be handed an “effective veto” over democracy in the UK.

“Suggesting that Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine means the democratic process in the UK should be suspended would be grist to the Kremlin’s mill,” she said.

“Vladimir Putin should not be handed an effective veto over democracy in Scotland or anywhere else. You don’t defend democracy by suspending it.

Respondents were also asked how they would vote in a second independence referendum (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“People have already decided there should be an independence referendum – this debate was had in last year’s Holyrood elections and the people elected a majority of MSPs with a mandate for an independence referendum in the parliamentary term, greater than that in 2011.”

But Pamela Nash, of the campaign group Scotland in Union, said: “The SNP and Greens are tone deaf as they continue with their campaign to leave the UK.

“The majority of people in Scotland do not want another divisive referendum, especially amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

“With so many challenges facing people, it’s clear that we need politicians focused on pulling communities together and pooling and sharing resources and talent – rather than politicians trying to pull people apart.”

Conservative MSP Donald Cameron said: “The SNP and Scottish Greens should take heed of this poll and stop their ill-timed and unwanted push for another divisive independence referendum.

“Scottish public opinion is clear that the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine is the overriding issue facing the country and the world – yet many nationalists are still so obsessed with their own self-serving agenda that they can’t or won’t see it.

“On top of Russia’s deplorable actions internationally, we also have the huge domestic challenges of rebuilding Scotland’s economy after the pandemic and a cost-of-living crisis.”