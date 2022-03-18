Do not travel to UK before sponsorship application decision, Ukrainians told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Do not travel to UK before sponsorship application decision, Ukrainians told

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 3:09 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 3:23 pm
The Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme formally launched on Friday (Steve Parsons/PA)
Ukrainian refugees without UK family members applying for visas under the new sponsorship scheme have been told not to travel to Britain until they have received a decision on their application.

Ukrainian refugees and their sponsors are now able to fill in an online form on Gov.uk under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme, which formally launched on Friday.

Those with valid passports who apply under the scheme will receive a permission letter from UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) confirming that they can travel to the UK.

Ukrainians without passports will have to submit their biometrics at a visa application centre, where they will receive a visa.

The Government said refugees should not make their own way to the UK before they have received a permission letter or visa.

It said it is prioritising applications under the scheme and aims to make a decision “as quickly as possible”.

Guidance published on Friday says that, by completing the online application form on Gov.uk, both the applicant and sponsor have given permission for their data and contact details to be shared for the purpose of checks.

Those who hold a valid Ukrainian passport will not need to attend an appointment at a visa application centre to give their biometrics.

When they reach the UK, they will receive a six-month entry stamp.

They will need to submit their biometrics within this time to extend their stay for up to three years and to receive a residence permit.

Ukrainian nationals and their immediate family members, who were living in Ukraine before January 1 this year, will be eligible to apply under the sponsorship scheme.

Relatives who fall under this definition are a spouse or civil partner, unmarried cohabiting partner of at least two years, a fiance/e or proposed civil partner, a child under 18, and a parent of a child who is under 18.

Applicants and sponsors will undergo security and safeguarding checks.

