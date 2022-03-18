Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Democracies should unite in opposition to Russia’s ‘immoral war’ – Taoiseach

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 5:43 pm
Taoiseach Micheal Martin spoke to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine (The White House/PA)
Irish Premier Micheal Martin has said that democracies across the world should unite in opposition to the “immoral war” on Ukraine.

Mr Martin made the comments following a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke by phone for around 30 minutes, a government spokesman said.

Mr Martin remains in Washington DC where he is isolating following a positive Covid-19 test.

“We agreed like-minded democracies everywhere should unite in opposition to this immoral war on Ukraine,” Mr Martin said.

“We discussed the need to accelerate transition to renewable energy and we agreed there has to be consequences for Putin’s Russia.”

The two leaders discussed the push in Europe to reduce dependence on Russian gas, as well as climate change and a transition to renewables

Mr Trudeau also wished the Taoiseach a happy St Patrick’s Day.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said he is feeling well and continuing with his work in Washington.

It comes as the Irish Foreign Affairs Minister visited Poland, a country that is hosting a significant proportion of the many Ukrainians who have fled the war.

During his visit to the capital Warsaw, Simon Coveney met Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau to discuss the crisis at the country’s border.

Mr Coveney also held a meeting with a representative of the UN refugee agency and members of the Irish community in Poland supporting refugees.

(PA Graphics)

Nearly two million people have crossed into Poland from Ukraine since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago.

Mr Coveney said: “I’m in Poland to meet my counterpart to hear what more Ireland and the EU can do to help refugees.

“Already I have seen the extraordinary lengths Poland has gone to in receiving more than two million people in three weeks from Ukraine. Incredible solidarity here.

“As this devastating conflict enters its fourth week I am glad to have this opportunity to visit Poland to discuss perspectives on the crisis with Minister Rau.”

The visit to Poland comes after US President Joe Biden used St Patrick’s Day events to praise Irish efforts to take in Ukrainian refugees.

The Republic of Ireland has taken in more than 7,000 refugees from Ukraine, with those arriving offered PPS numbers to allow them to work and claim social welfare.

