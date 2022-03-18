Schools must teach children ‘how to think, not what to think’ – Zahawi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Schools must teach children ‘how to think, not what to think’ – Zahawi

By Press Association
March 18, 2022, 6:11 pm
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi during the Conservative Party Spring Forum at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi said young people “aren’t snowflakes” and schools must teach children “how to think, not what to think”.

The Education Secretary said the issue of political impartiality in classrooms is “a complaint I’m hearing more and more” as he urged teachers to cover “the full range of political issues they need to”.

In a speech to the Conservative Spring Forum in Blackpool, Mr Zahawi said “none of us want to stop children learning about politics, quite the opposite” – but said there are some who are “keen to either shut down free speech or to only present one side of an opinion”.

“We all know that political issues are complicated and often sensitive,” he said.

“And this is especially the case in schools where children start questioning the world and wondering why things are the way they are.

“This can include questions about our history, how to tackle climate change, all the way through to the contested views on race and identity issues.”

It was announced this week that schools will have a new “model history curriculum” by 2024 as part of the Inclusion Britain strategy, which is a response to a controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (Cred) last year.

Writing in the Daily Mail, equalities minister Kemi Badenoch said: “We need to be able to talk about race and tackle racism without creating a more racialised society.”

The Daily Telegraph reported that Ms Badenoch told an event launching the strategy on Thursday that the use of critical race theory to teach anti-racism in schools is “morally wrong”, adding: “What you are seeing in schools… it is absolutely terrifying.”

Mr Zahawi said on Friday that he recognises some issues are “challenging to teach”.

But he said it is “important, very important, that where concerns about impartiality arise, they are treated seriously and handled with the necessary sensitivity”.

He said: “That is why I have issued updated guidance to help schools understand how they should go about meeting their legal duties, allowing issues to be resolved through constructive dialogue and agreement.”

He added: “After all, as Ronald Reagan once said, how do you tell a communist? Well, it’s someone who reads Marx and Lenin. And how do you tell an anti-communist? It’s someone who understands Marx and Lenin.”

