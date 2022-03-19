UK donates medical supplies to Ukraine as Russia expands missile strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK donates medical supplies to Ukraine as Russia expands missile strikes

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 12:03 am
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “appalling” attack, which was launched on February 24 (James Manning/PA)
Two million medical items have now been donated to Ukraine, the Government announced after Russia expanded its missile strikes to Lviv in the west of the country on Friday.

Supplies including painkillers, insulin shots and intensive care equipment are expected to arrive in the war-torn region in the coming days, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

It comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the Government knows it “must do more” to help the embattled country as it resists Russia’s invasion.

Some 10 flights carrying medical supplies have departed Stansted, Heathrow and RAF Brize Norton over the past three weeks, the DHSC said.

And, following an urgent request from Ukraine, a refrigerated truck left for the region on Friday carrying insulin injections and drugs critical for surgery, the department said.

The figure of two million includes all donations to date and is made up of each individual item and each dose of medicine.

Resuscitators, cannulas and face masks are among the kit delivered so far.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said the UK stands “shoulder to shoulder” with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s “appalling” attack, which was launched on February 24.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Equipment at NHS National Services Scotland Titan logistics facility in Bellshill, which was visited by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who watched watch medical supplies being loaded up to be sent to Ukraine (PA)

“We’re leading the humanitarian effort to support Ukraine by providing targeted medical support to those in need. In less than three weeks, the UK has donated more than two million medical items,” Mr Javid said.

“Tens of thousands of sick or injured Ukrainians have now received treatment thanks to the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.”

Speaking at the Scottish Conservative conference in Aberdeen on Friday, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to Mr Zelensky that morning.

“From my office, I said, ‘We stand with you at a time when your people are facing such horror with such courage,” he said.

“‘When you’re fighting, not just for your lives and your homes – for the cause of democracy and freedom itself – we know that we must do more to help.

“‘I pledge to you that we will.’”

Scottish Conservative Conference
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (PA)

Fighting in Ukraine reached the centre of southern port city Mariupol, where many civilians were still trapped on Friday.

Russia also launched an early morning attack on Lviv, the city’s mayor said, as British intelligence suggested Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion made “minimal progress” this week.

An update from the Ministry of Defence said Ukrainian forces were continuing to “frustrate” Moscow’s attempt to encircle cities including Kyiv and Mykolai.

Shelling around the capital Kyiv also continued as the number of refugees estimated to have fled the war exceeded 3.4 million.

