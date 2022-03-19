Unilever facing Ukrainian demands to leave Russia completely

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Unilever facing Ukrainian demands to leave Russia completely

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: March 19, 2022, 10:11 am
Vadym Prystaiko called for Unilever to exit Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Vadym Prystaiko called for Unilever to exit Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Unilever and other international companies are under growing pressure to leave Russia fully in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko singled out the British consumer goods firm as he warned multinationals “there is no place for responsible businesses” in Russia.

The London-headquartered company suspended all imports and exports of its products from the country but is continuing to supply “essential” food and hygiene products made within its borders.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Mr Prystaiko said: “They have to pull out right now because the world is now painted in black and white, or blood red and white, and there are unfortunately no shades of it.

“You are either supporting the Russian Federation in what you are doing or you are staying on this side of the conflict.”

Unilever declined to comment, but it was understood it was not reversing its decision to continue operations in Russia.

An exodus of corporations such as McDonald’s and Coca-Cola began in the weeks after the Russian president launched his invasion.

But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is pressuring firms such as Unilever, Nestle and Mondelez to leave the Russian market completely.

Ukraine Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko
Ukraine Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (PA)

Mr Prystaiko said he has held talks with Unilever chief executive Alan Jope to get the company to pull out, saying: “He was receptive but I still want to see actions.”

“There is no place for responsible businesses to be there right now because each and every dollar you bring into the Russian economy can be tomorrow used to build up more weapons and kill more Ukrainian kids,” the ambassador said at his west London embassy.

“I see more and more businesses are pulling out. I’ve seen big companies here, like Unilever for example, I’ve seen people protesting in front of their offices and I’ve even had a conversation with the CEO. I don’t want to go into details but we were trying to discuss that it is time for big business to pull out of Russia.”

Asked what his message to big business is, Mr Prystaiko said: “It’s simple: pull out of there. You will find more business, more opportunities, because people will respect what you’ve done as a company.”

A statement from Mr Jope issued on March 8 explained its decision to stay on in Russia to an extent.

“We have suspended all imports and exports of our products into and out of Russia, and we will stop all media and advertising spend,” he said.

“We will not invest any further capital into the country nor will we profit from our presence in Russia.

“We will continue to supply our everyday essential food and hygiene products made in Russia to people in the country. We will keep this under close review.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal