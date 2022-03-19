Free rail journey offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Free rail journey offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 2:21 pm
Refugees who fled neighbouring Ukraine at the border crossing in Palanca, Moldova (Sergei Grits/AP)
Train operators have offered free onward travel for Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain.

Rail Delivery Group (RDG) chief executive Jac Starr said the scheme, which is aimed at helping people reach their final British destinations, will begin on Sunday because “as an industry we know this is the right thing to do”.

Refugees will have to show a Ukrainian passport and a boarding pass or ticket showing their arrival into the UK in order to get free travel on the national rail network.

All train operators in Britain are involved, the RDG said, with many bus and coach operators are also offering free onward travel to final destinations.

Ms Starr said: “We have all been shocked by the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine.

“As an industry we know this is the right thing to do, making sure families affected by this tragedy can be reunited as quickly as possible, and helping others get to safety.

“Similar schemes have been launched on the Continent so I am proud that we are standing alongside our European rail family and doing what we can to help.”

In order to make use of the scheme, Ukrainian nationals must have arrived in Britain in the past 48 hours.

The initiative will run for three months and then be reviewed, an RDG spokesman said.

A child who fled the war in Ukraine waits in a bus after arriving in Poland
A child who fled the war in Ukraine waits in a bus after arriving in Poland (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin has led to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the UN’s high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi.

Millions of people, largely made up of women and children, have fled their homes to try and find safety. Men of fighting age have remained in Ukraine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “We are working tirelessly to help Ukrainians travelling to Britain fleeing conflict.

“It is hugely welcome that the transport industry has come together to offer free rail, tram, bus and coach onward travel from any international port, airport or train station.

“The UK stands with the Ukrainian people and those fleeing Putin’s brutal invasion.”

