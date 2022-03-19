Patel: It would be ‘naive and misguided’ to axe checks on Ukrainian migrants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Patel: It would be ‘naive and misguided’ to axe checks on Ukrainian migrants

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 2:31 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel speaks during the Conservative Party spring forum in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Priti Patel warned that Vladimir Putin might try to use women and children to infiltrate the UK as she defended the decision not to drop security checks on Ukrainian migrants.

The Home Secretary said the British people “will open our homes and our hearts to Ukrainians” but security could not be compromised.

The European Union has allowed visa-free travel for Ukrainians fleeing the conflict, but Ms Patel defended her approach in a speech at the Tory Party spring conference.

The vast majority of those fleeing are women and children, but Ms Patel said it would be “naive and misguided” to think that Russian agents could not be amongst them.

Home Secretary Priti Patel addresses Tory activists in Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I have been asked why we couldn’t suspend security checks on people escaping Putin’s war,” she told activists in Blackpool.

“Times of conflict emphasise our need to remain watchful. ”

She said “a very small number of people can wreak utter havoc” and “Russia has a history of covert, hostile activity”.

“I am afraid it is naive and misguided to think that only men can be covert operatives or that refugee flows would not be subjected to some form of exploitation.

“There are those who would come to this country who mean us harm, and who plot to strike at our very way of life.

“The processes that we have put in place closely follow the advice of our intelligence and security services. They mean we can help Ukrainians in need, without making our country less safe. ”

The UN’s refugee agency believes more than 3.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 90% of them women or children.

The latest update from the Home Office showed 8,600 visas have been issued under the UK’s family reunification scheme, out of a total of 53,600 started applications.

The separate Homes For Ukraine scheme allowing Britons to provide accommodation for someone fleeing the war zone opened on Friday.

