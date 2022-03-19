Private jet grounded while possible Russian links are investigated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Private jet grounded while possible Russian links are investigated

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:47 pm
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had the private jet grounded (Peter Byrne/PA)
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had the private jet grounded (Peter Byrne/PA)

A private jet has been grounded while possible links to Russia are investigated.

The Cessna aircraft was blocked from taking off from London Biggin Hill Airport while it is investigated to see whether it falls foul of sanctions banning all Russian-linked aircraft.

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Today I have taken rapid action to identify and ground another plane pending inquiries about possible Russian links.

“We are continuing to take decisive action against Putin and his illegal war in Ukraine.”

The notice to airmen (Notam) grounding the flight was issued on Saturday morning and relates to a Cessna Citation Latitude 680A owned by Brooker Holdings Ltd.

It is a criminal offence for planes owned, operated or chartered by Russians, including private jets, to fly or land in the UK following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

