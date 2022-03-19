Labour condemns Johnson over attendance at party fundraiser ‘on eve of war’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Labour condemns Johnson over attendance at party fundraiser ‘on eve of war’

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 9:12 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being a threat to national security (Peter Byrne/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being a threat to national security (Peter Byrne/PA)

Boris Johnson was accused of being a “threat to national security” following reports he was at a Tory party fundraising event on the night Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister gave a short speech at the event as Russian forces prepared to launch their assault.

The Sunday Times reported that donors at the event included Lubov Chernukhin, the wife of a former Russian deputy finance minister.

Mr Johnson reportedly gave an introductory speech at the event, which began at around 8pm on February 23 at Spencer House, around a mile from Downing Street.

LGBT hate crime
Labour chairwoman Anneliese Dodds branded Boris Johnson a ‘threat to national security’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Prime Minister was present for around 20 minutes according to No 10.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Communities Secretary Michael Gove were also at the event, the Sunday Times reported.

Back in Downing Street, at around 4am on February 24 Mr Johnson was woken with the news that Russia had launched the invasion that the West had feared for weeks.

A No 10 spokesman told the newspaper: “The Prime Minister briefly attended this event which was a longstanding diary engagement.

“Fundraising is a legitimate part of our democratic process and it is not unusual for the Prime Minister, or any political leader, to attend such an event.”

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said: “On the eve of war the Prime Minister should have been completely focused on national security – not trying to get cash from the wife of Putin’s former finance minister.

“Boris Johnson’s party has accepted over £6.5m from donors linked to Putin’s murderous regime. He should be cleaning up our politics, not courting these people for more money.

“Boris Johnson is a threat to national security.”

Ms Dodds’ comments are the latest sign that Russia and the war in Ukraine will be a domestic political battleground in the run-up to May’s local elections.

It followed a claim from Mr Johnson that Labour would have waved the “white flag” in the face of Russian aggression.

At the Tory spring conference in Blackpool, Mr Johnson said: “Do we want them in charge… at this moment? Do we want them running up the white flag? Do you see them standing up to Putin’s blackmail?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal