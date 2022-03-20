Johnson to host nuclear energy roundtable to remove barriers to new developments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Johnson to host nuclear energy roundtable to remove barriers to new developments

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 10:31 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host talks about removing barriers to creating more home-grown nuclear power, No 10 said (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host talks about removing barriers to creating more home-grown nuclear power, No 10 said (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Prime Minister is set to host a meeting on how to remove the barriers to increasing the UK’s nuclear power output, No 10 has announced.

Boris Johnson will chair a roundtable of leaders in the nuclear industry at Downing Street to discuss domestic nuclear projects as he prepares to publish his energy security strategy this month.

As he looks to wean Britain off dependence on Russian oil and gas following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Johnson has argued that investing in domestic nuclear and renewable energy could be the key to establishing a standalone energy policy.

He told Conservative activists at his party’s spring conference in Blackpool on Saturday that the Government was going to place some “big bets on nuclear power”, including on backing small modular reactors as well as larger projects.

No 10 officials said attendees at Monday’s roundtable are expected to discuss “how Government and industry can work together to remove barriers and progress future nuclear projects in the UK more quickly and cheaply”.

In the past 12 months, nuclear power has provided about 16% of the UK’s energy demands via the National Grid, according to the Balancing Mechanism Reporting Service (BMRS).

Downing Street said nuclear is a “safe, clean and reliable energy source”.

However, there are concerns in environmental circles about the amount of time it takes and the methods required to safely dispose of nuclear waste once reactors and plants are decommissioned.

No 10 said it wants to explore how to more quickly progress work to build nuclear power plants in Britain
No 10 said it wants to explore how to more quickly progress work to build nuclear power plants in Britain (Ben Birchall/PA)

Labour supports building more nuclear energy facilities, with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves calling during broadcast interviews on Sunday for ministers to “get on with the investment in new nuclear” as well as green energy.

On Monday, Mr Johnson will also meet apprentices in the nuclear industry to hear about how the skills and expertise in the sector are being developed as part of the country’s energy transition, No 10 said.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister is expected to speak to chief executives from the wind sector, as he attempts to further boost home-grown energy sources.

Separately, exchequer secretary Helen Whately will chair a forum with oil and gas lenders to discuss North Sea oil and gas investment conditions

The Treasury minister will meet with technical banks that lend to oil and gas companies operating in the UK and will emphasise the Government’s “commitment to domestic offshore oil and gas production”, Downing Street officials said.

UK nuclear power stations
UK nuclear power stations (PA Graphics)

It came as a host of Conservative MPs wrote to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is due to give his spring statement on Wednesday, citing their opposition to fracking and exploring for new North Sea gas sites.

The Prime Minister told delegates in Blackpool on Saturday that he planned to “make better use of our own naturally occurring hydrocarbons”.

But the Net Zero Support Group of Tory MPs, which has about 25 members, said any future North Sea gas supply would take “an average of 28 years to begin production” and labelled fracking an “industry of the past”.

Chairman and former science minister Chris Skidmore told the PA news agency: “More wind power, more solar power and more nuclear can become the holy trinity of not only helping reduce emissions but also producing a cheap, secure and, above all, home-grown source of energy that will mean the UK won’t have to rely on outdated, foreign-owned fossil fuels.”

In their letter to Mr Sunak, the group recommended transferring the burden of green levies from bill payers to oil and gas companies, while also embarking on a programme to better insulate homes in order to save households money.

“Ultimately, the cheapest form of energy is the energy that you never have to use,” wrote Mr Skidmore.

“Insulation and energy efficiency have been neglected for too long, yet now is the opportunity to deliver.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal