Labour: Older people ‘risk being at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Labour: Older people ‘risk being at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis’

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 10:31 pm
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth wants the Government to do more to protect older people against the cost of living crisis (PA)
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth wants the Government to do more to protect older people against the cost of living crisis (PA)

Older people “risk being at the sharp end of the cost of living crisis”, Labour has warned as it argued working pensioners may be almost £1,500 worse off over the next couple of years.

The party will use an Opposition Day debate in the Commons on Monday to argue that pensioners face a “triple whammy” of “rising bills, real-terms cuts to the state pension and the national insurance levy”.

Shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth will call on the Government to ”cut home energy bills, halt the planned tax rises on working pensioners and ensure older people are protected from the cost of living crisis”.

Fresh analysis from the House of Commons Library, commissioned by Labour, shows that working pensioners “could be an average of £1,400 worse off over the next two years”, the party said.

It said a worker earning the average salary for over 60s, receiving a full state pension and liable to pay the health and social care levy from 2023/24, “will see a real-terms reduction in their income of £771 in 2022/23 and £622 in 2023/24”, amounting to £1,393 across two years.

Mr Ashworth said: “Instead of protecting pensioner incomes as Boris Johnson promised, the Tories are cutting the state pension and clobbering pensioners in work with a tax rise, leaving them worse off by an eye-watering £1,400. It’s daylight robbery and Boris Johnson has betrayed retired people.

“Pensioner poverty is increasing, with older people facing impossible choices between eating and heating. The upcoming NICs (national insurance contributions) rise should be halted this week and action should be taken to reduce energy bills by hundreds of pounds for those who need help – as Labour has proposed.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to introduce further measures to soften the cost of living crisis’ impact on already stretched budgets when he gives his spring statement on Wednesday.

A Government spokesperson said: “We recognise the pressures people are facing with the cost of living, which is why we’re providing support worth £21 billion this financial year and next to help. This includes freezing fuel duties to keep costs down and helping households with their energy bills through our £9.1 billion Energy Bills Rebate.

“Our Winter Fuel Payments are also supporting over 11 million pensioners with their energy bills and we are continuing to encourage those eligible for Pension Credit, and the wide range of other benefits it can provide, to make a claim.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal