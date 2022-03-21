Higher benefits uprating should be the Chancellor’s ‘top policy priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Higher benefits uprating should be the Chancellor’s ‘top policy priority’

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be making his spring statement on Wednesday (BBC/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be making his spring statement on Wednesday (BBC/PA)

Higher benefits uprating will provide four times more support to low-to-middle-income households than cancelling the national insurance increase, according to new analysis.

Uprating benefits by a further five percentage points to keep pace with inflation would deliver “four times more support to the bottom half of the income distribution per pound spent, than scrapping the rise in National Insurance Contributions (NICs)”, research by the Resolution Foundation suggests.

The analysis, entitled Softening The Blow, outlines a trio of support options which could be taken by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in his spring statement on Wednesday, as the think tank warned households could see “incomes fall by 4%” (or £1,000) this financial year (2022-23).

The three options include: increasing all working age and pensioner benefits by a further five percentage points in 2022-23 by 8.1 per cent rather than 3.1 per cent as planned; raising the national insurance threshold, or cancelling the 1.25 percentage point increase in NICs this April.

Cancelling the NICs rise “would see half the gains go to the richest fifth of households” according to the research, while increasing the uprating of benefits and the NICs threshold “would provide some badly needed respite for families in the year ahead”.

Resolution Foundation principal economist Adam Corlett warned that “rapidly rising inflation is on course to bring about the biggest income squeeze families across the UK have faced since the 1970s”.

He added: “While fuel duty cuts to relieve pressure at the petrol pump will inevitably be part of the package announced this week, the main income support will need to come from either the tax or benefits system.

“Low-to-middle income households will be hardest hit by the cost of living squeeze, especially when the energy price cap rises and should therefore be the priority for support.

“Raising benefits by a further five percentage points would deliver four times as much for these families as cancelling the national insurance rise, and should be the Chancellor’s top policy priority.

“But if Rishi Sunak is keen to demonstrate his tax-cutting credentials alongside raising benefits, then raising the national insurance threshold too would be the best route, as it is well targeted at middle income households.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal