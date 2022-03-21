Island communities to share £4m funding to boost infrastructure

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s island communities are to share £4 million of funding to help improve infrastructure.

The Scottish Government announced the cash is being provided to the six local authorities with island populations, as it acknowledged the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a “disproportionate impact” on these areas.

The latest funding is part of the Government’s £30 million Islands Programme, which was set up to support the implementation of the National Islands Plan to improve quality of life in the communities.

Rural Affairs and Islands Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the cash, which is for the financial year 2022-23, ahead of the latest meeting of the Convention of Highlands and Islands.

She said: “I am pleased to announce further investment from the £30 million National Islands Plan infrastructure investment fund.

“I am providing £4 million across the six island local authorities which will enable us to work together to support critical projects and to help make our islands even better places to live, study, work and raise a family.

“This funding is complemented by ongoing planned investment which is designed to support those living on Scotland’s islands and will involve communities in the decisions on how and where investments are made.

“The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on our islands. The many challenges that communities have faced have been varied and that is why I am committed to delivering the National Islands Plan in partnership with our island partners.

“I know that by working together we can maximise the impact of our investments and support good, solid projects that will help islanders to thrive.”