New child poverty action plan will be for ‘all of Scotland’, Robison pledges

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 12:03 am
Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison stressed there was more to do to tackle child poverty. (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)
A new blueprint for combatting child poverty will be a “plan for all of Scotland”, the Social Justice Secretary has promised.

Shona Robison spoke ahead of the Scottish Government publishing its second Tackling Child Poverty delivery plan later this week

While she said ministers’ actions have already had a “significant impact”, she stressed there is “still more we must do” – saying the pandemic has worsened the scale of the problem.

Around one in four youngsters in Scotland are currently classed as living in relative poverty – though the Scottish Parliament has a legally binding target to reduce this number to less than 10% by the end of the decade.

The Scottish Government has invested almost £6 billion in helping low income households across Scotland over the last three years, with over a third of the cash – some £2.18 billion – being said to have directly benefitted children.

The effort has seen Social Security Scotland – the body responsible for devolved benefits – establish the Scottish Child Payment and Best Start Grants, which go directly towards helping poorer families.

Ms Robison said: “In the face of UK government austerity, combined with the deeply damaging £20 cut to Universal Credit, our investment over the last four years to support low income families has had a significant impact.

“But there is still more we must do to deliver the transformational changes we all want to see.”

She continued: “Our second Tackling Child Poverty Delivery Plan will be a plan for all of Scotland. All parts of society have a role to play in our national mission to end child poverty.

“This is a collective effort across society to deliver for our future generations and break the cycle of poverty once and for all.”

Scottish Government policies already mean that families in Scotland can receive “considerable support” when compared to other parts of the UK, Ms Robison said.

She added: “We remain the only part of the UK to have five family benefits, including the Scottish Child Payment, which was designed to tackle child poverty head on.

“Combined with our three Best Start Grants and Best Start Foods, low income families receive up to £8,400 of financial support by the time their first child turns six.

“Our budgets may be fixed, powers limited, and the scale of the challenge as we emerge from the pandemic has increased.

“However, we are determined to do everything within our powers to give the children of Scotland the opportunities they deserve to succeed.”

