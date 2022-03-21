Committee launches consultation on gender reform Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Committee launches consultation on gender reform Bill

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 9:36 am
The consultation will close on May 16 (Jane Barlow/PA)

A Holyrood committee has launched a consultation on controversial gender reform legislation.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill was introduced earlier this month, and will shorten the existing time period a trans person will have to live in their acquired gender before being able to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) from two years to three months, along with another three-month reflection period.

Those applying for a GRC will also able to do so without a medical diagnosis – as is the case in the current legislation.

The Equalities, Human Rights and Civil Justice Committee launched its consultation on Monday – the third consultation undertaken in relation to the Bill in addition to two others by the Scottish Government in recent years.

Convener Joe FitzPatrick said: “This Bill would simplify the process by which transgender people in Scotland can gain legal recognition.

“We have launched this call for views to hear from you about your views on the key changes in the Bill, such as the removal of the need for medical evidence and reducing the minimum age for applications.

“This consultation marks the first step in the Committee’s scrutiny of the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill.

“It is vital that we hear from a wide range of voices as part of our inquiry. The views of people and organisations from across the country are crucial to ensuring that this Bill is properly considered.”

The deadline for views – which can be submitted at www.yourviews.parliament.scot/ehrcj/gender-recognition-reform-bill – is May 16.

