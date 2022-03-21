Alex Cole-Hamilton: Government must focus on cost of living crisis not indyref2

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government is being challenged to “lay aside” talk of a second vote on independence and instead “get to grips” with the cost of living crisis.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, made the plea as he insisted it was “time to move on from the division that has held Scotland back for so long”.

He called for the Scottish Government to invest more cash in insulation – saying this would help households deal with soaring energy costs as well as help to reduce emissions.

Scottish Liberal Democrats also insisted that the £250 million “cut” to council budgets should be reversed and that a 3.8% increase in rail fares should be scrapped.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“That starts with getting Scotland back on its feet after two years of the pandemic and by recognising that our people are facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation.”

As well as calling for action from the Scottish Government, the Lib Dems are urging Chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut VAT from its current rate of 20% to 17.5% across the UK, as well as scrapping next month’s increase in national insurance.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats would insulate you and your home from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency with a massive investment in improving energy efficiency.

“Across the UK we would put a Robin Hood tax on energy companies making super profits and cut VAT to reduce household bills.”

His call came ahead of May’s council elections, with the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader saying his party would show people “the meaning of hope once again” in that contest.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are doing all we can to ensure people, communities and businesses are given as much support as possible to deal with the rising cost of living and the potential economic implications of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Many of the powers required to tackle these issues are reserved to the UK Government, which is why the Finance Secretary has written to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, urging him to take much needed action in his spring statement this week.

“The Scottish Government is uprating eight Scottish benefits by 6% from April 1 as well as doubling our Scottish Child Payment from £10 per week per eligible child to £20. We are using our powers to help those who need us most in these difficult times and we have called for the UK Government to follow our lead and uprate social security benefits by 6%.

“Powers relating to the energy markets remain reserved and Scottish Ministers have repeatedly called for the UK Government to urgently take further action to support households – including a targeted reduction in VAT and support for those on low incomes.

“The extensive measures we have taken come despite the UK Government’s announcement of funding to mitigate the cost of living crisis reducing the resources the Scottish Government expected to have available.”