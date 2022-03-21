Policing minister criticised for ‘lack of urgency’ over Child Q strip search

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Policing minister criticised for ‘lack of urgency’ over Child Q strip search

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: March 21, 2022, 5:31 pm
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station in London, over the treatment of a black 15-year-old schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People demonstrate outside Stoke Newington Police Station in London, over the treatment of a black 15-year-old schoolgirl who was strip-searched by police while on her period. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The policing minister has been criticised for a “distinct lack of urgency” after repeatedly saying the Government must wait for the outcome of a police watchdog report into the strip search of a black schoolgirl.

Kit Malthouse said Child Q “could have been any one of our relatives” as he condemned the “dreadful” incident, adding that the revulsion provoked by the case “is not confined to women”.

But he repeatedly said the Government must wait for a report into the incident by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will provide the “full picture”, and told MPs the officers involved “have a right to due process”.

Kit Malthouse
Kit Malthouse (James Manning/PA)

Child Q was strip searched by female Metropolitan Police officers at her school in 2020 without another adult present and in the knowledge that she was menstruating.

The 15-year-old had been wrongly suspected of carrying cannabis.

Following the “traumatic” search, family members described her as changing from a “happy-go-lucky girl to a timid recluse that hardly speaks”, who now self-harms and needs therapy.

The IOPC launched its investigation following a complaint in May 2021, and said it has completed its inquiries and is finalising its report.

The case has sparked outrage from politicians and the public, with London mayor Sadiq Khan sharing his “dismay and disgust”, and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch calling it an “appalling incident”.

Protests also took place over the weekend in London.

Protesters outside Stoke Newington Police Station
Protesters outside Stoke Newington Police Station (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Malthouse said strip searching is “one of the most intrusive powers” available to police, and called last week’s safeguarding report “troubling and deeply concerning”.

Responding to an urgent question in the Commons, he said: “We must let the IOPC conclude its work.

“We would of course expect any findings to be acted upon swiftly, but it is vital that we do not prejudge the IOPC’s investigation or prejudice due process, so it’d be wrong for me to make any further comment on the case in question at this time.”

Labour MP Clive Efford (Eltham) criticised Mr Malthouse for having a “wait and see attitude”, saying: “There is a distinct lack of urgency in (the minister’s) approach.

“It is quite clear that there are areas now where the Government can act.”

Labour MP Stella Creasy (Walthamstow) said: “The minister says this could have happened to any child and that he thinks of his own relatives.

“The brutal, difficult truth that many of my constituents have raised with me over the weekend is it is not likely to have happened to any of his relatives or our relatives.

“It is young black girls who read this story and are horrified by it and who need us to recognise explicitly the disproportionality in the way in which the police work with them.”

She said “strip searching of children is not a one-off” and called on the minister to publish data on the numbers of strip searches that have happened “by borough command unit and by ethnicity”.

Mr Malthouse did not address the call to publish data, but reiterated the need to wait for the IOPC report to find out “what went wrong”.

Responding to Mr Efford, he said: “That process must complete, when it does we will have the full picture, and if we are required to act we will act quickly and swiftly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal