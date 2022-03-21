‘Prime Minister threw Northern Ireland under the bus’ – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

‘Prime Minister threw Northern Ireland under the bus’ – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

By Press Association
March 21, 2022, 7:31 pm
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused the Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “throwing Northern Ireland under the bus” to get Brexit done. (PA)
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has accused the Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “throwing Northern Ireland under the bus” to get Brexit done. (PA)

Boris Johnson threw Northern Ireland under the bus in terms of the Brexit Protocol, the DUP leader has insisted.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson challenged the Prime Minister to “put right what he did wrong”, adding that he has the choice whether his legacy will be Brexit or the break-up of the Union.

Sir Jeffrey has come under fire for his stance on the protocol, effectively collapsing Stormont through the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (Queen’s University/PA)

He insists the post-Brexit trade arrangements, which see checks on goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain, is causing huge damage to trade as well as relations, creating an Irish Sea border.

Sir Jeffrey has urged the UK Government to act to protect Northern Ireland’s position within the UK.

Speaking at the Queen’s University Belfast as part of a Assembly election leaders lecture series, Sir Jeffrey was asked whether he believes the Conservative Party had thrown the DUP under the bus.

Responding, Sir Jeffrey said the confidence and supply deal his party had with the Conservatives enabled the UK Government to deliver Brexit.

He said they made clear to former prime minister Theresa May and later Boris Johnson that any outcome must respect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

“But sadly under pressure to get Brexit done, the Prime Minister I’m afraid, reneged on his commitment, the commitment he gave my party not to have a border in the Irish Sea, a commitment he gave to respect Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and when he signed up to the protocol, he signed up to a border in the Irish Sea,” he said.

“So it’s not a question of throwing the DUP under the bus, the Prime Minister threw Northern Ireland under the bus, and the harm that this protocol is doing to Northern Ireland, I think the Prime Minister now recognises but we need him to do something about it.

“His Government published a command paper last July, now seven-eight months later, they still haven’t done what they said they would do in that command paper, so I think what the Government need to do is to get on with either reaching agreement with the EU which respects Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom, removes the Irish Sea border and puts in place practical arrangements that respects the UK’s integrity or the UK government acts unilaterally.

“The Prime Minister has the opportunity to put right what he did wrong and he will be judged in history by whether he does or does not do that.

“Here’s the challenge for Boris Johnson, will his legacy be Brexit or will his legacy be the break-up of the Union?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal