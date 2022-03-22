UK sends more vital medicine to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK sends more vital medicine to Ukraine amid Russian invasion

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 12:03 am
More medical supplies have been sent to Ukraine from the UK (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
More than a million doses of medicine are among the latest medical items to be sent to Ukraine to help people injured in the Russian invasion.

An 11th flight to the war-torn country departed from the UK on Monday, carrying more than 100,000 packs of medicine including strong painkillers for those caught up in attacks.

The latest shipment is delivering around 120,000 packs – equating more than 1.5 million doses – of medicines urgently requested by Ukraine, to treat severe pain as well as for intensive care procedures.

The Government said 3.7 million medical items have now been donated to the under-fire country, as part the UK’s wider humanitarian response to the invasion.

Items sent so far include almost 3,000 adult resuscitators, more than 32,000 packs of bandages, 1,600 pieces of equipment for ventilators and 72,000 packs of gloves.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “It is appalling to watch the atrocities being committed by Putin as he pursues his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“The UK has acted swiftly to provide life-saving humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will continue to do everything we can. Yesterday’s shipment contains vital medicines including strong painkillers to treat severe pain and sedatives for intensive care procedures.

“I am incredibly grateful for the donations made by NHS England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as we provide further support to our Ukrainian friends.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has displaced millions and caused untold suffering.

“The UK is playing a leading role in providing humanitarian aid, from medicines, to shelter and expertise on the ground. We are working with the government of Ukraine to ensure we help those who need it most.”

The Government said it had provided £400 million in humanitarian and economic aid to Ukraine and neighbouring countries since the invasion began last month, as well as defensive anti-tank and anti-aircraft weaponry.

