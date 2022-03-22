Labour council candidate withdraws over social media posts

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish Labour council candidate has withdrawn after comments she made on social media came to light, including one accusing the SNP of wanting to impose a “Catholic monarchy” on Scotland.

Vanessa Shand was due to run for the party in the Perth & Kinross council election in May.

The Daily Record newspaper reported Ms Shand also had an “I stand with soldier F” logo on her Twitter account, referring to the soldier charged over his role on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

She is also reported to have written “says the daughter of NI catholic parents” in response to Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey praising Jeremy Corbyn over the Northern Ireland peace process.

In 2015, she reportedly sent a tweet saying: “So that’s the SNP’s game! They want to replace the UK monarchy with a catholic monarchy!! Well I never.”

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Every Scottish Labour candidate is expected to abide by our values – especially with regards to opposing forms of prejudice or hatred.

“The Scottish Labour Party will act on evidence that any candidate has fallen short of these standards.

“The person in question is no longer a Labour candidate.”

Ms Shand was asked about her previous comments on social media by the Daily Record.

On the tweet about Rebecca Long-Bailey, she told the newspaper: “Yes, I did, and it probably wasn’t one of my greater moments in life.”

On the “Catholic monarchy” tweet, she said: “Well, there it is in black and white.

“These have been looked at by others and not deemed as significant and so, yes, again, not one of my finest moments.”

Asked about the Soldier F logo, she said “there are two sides to every story,” adding: “I felt I just wanted to support him because I am of the veterans’ community”.