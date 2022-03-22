Labour council candidate withdraws over social media posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Labour council candidate withdraws over social media posts

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 11:16 am
A Scottish Labour candidate has withdrawn after the emergence of social media posts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Scottish Labour council candidate has withdrawn after comments she made on social media came to light, including one accusing the SNP of wanting to impose a “Catholic monarchy” on Scotland.

Vanessa Shand was due to run for the party in the Perth & Kinross council election in May.

The Daily Record newspaper reported Ms Shand also had an “I stand with soldier F” logo on her Twitter account, referring to the soldier charged over his role on Bloody Sunday in 1972.

She is also reported to have written “says the daughter of NI catholic parents” in response to Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey praising Jeremy Corbyn over the Northern Ireland peace process.

In 2015, she reportedly sent a tweet saying: “So that’s the SNP’s game! They want to replace the UK monarchy with a catholic monarchy!! Well I never.”

2010 General Election Polling Day
Local elections take place in May (Rui Vieira/PA)

A Scottish Labour spokesperson said: “Every Scottish Labour candidate is expected to abide by our values – especially with regards to opposing forms of prejudice or hatred.

“The Scottish Labour Party will act on evidence that any candidate has fallen short of these standards.

“The person in question is no longer a Labour candidate.”

Ms Shand was asked about her previous comments on social media by the Daily Record.

On the tweet about Rebecca Long-Bailey, she told the newspaper: “Yes, I did, and it probably wasn’t one of my greater moments in life.”

On the “Catholic monarchy” tweet, she said: “Well, there it is in black and white.

“These have been looked at by others and not deemed as significant and so, yes, again, not one of my finest moments.”

Asked about the Soldier F logo, she said “there are two sides to every story,” adding: “I felt I just wanted to support him because I am of the veterans’ community”.

