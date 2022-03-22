Number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland exceeds 10,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Number of Ukrainian refugees in Ireland exceeds 10,000

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 2:31 pm
Roderic O’Gorman and Heather Humphreys speak to the media outside Dublin Castle following a cabinet meeting (Niall Carson/PA)
Over 10,000 Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children, have arrived in Ireland since the war began in the eastern European country.

At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, attended virtually from Washington by the Taoiseach after he tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the Government continued preparations for tens of thousands of Ukrainian refugees arriving into the country in the coming weeks.

Earlier, the Agriculture Minister said that it was possible that 200,000 Ukrainians might arrive into the Republic of Ireland in the months to come, with the Government pledged to take in 2% of all refugees who flee the war-torn country.

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth confirmed on Tuesday that 4,000 Ukrainian refugees have sought state accommodation, with 2,200 in hotels.

Roderic O’Gorman also said that the Government was working with state agencies and religious organisations in a bid to secure longer-term accommodation.

“We are only 27 days into this crisis.

“There are significantly more amounts of work that needs to be done,” Mr O’Gorman said at a post-Cabinet briefing.

“We are now looking at the ways we can accommodate large numbers of people in the medium-to-long term.”

“I think it is important to say we are taking as wide a review as possible on this.

“We are aware of the scale of the challenge.”

Speaking alongside him, the Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys confirmed that anyone who takes in a Ukrainian refugee will see no impact to welfare entitlements.

There had been concerns raised that anyone in receipt of a living alone payment would be disqualified if they took in a Ukrainian refugee.

She also said that the vast majority Ukrainians arriving into Ireland were women and children.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue received Cabinet approval on Tuesday for a 12 million euro (£10 million) package for tillage farmers in a bid to boost production amid the disruption caused by the war in Ukraine.

Farmers have already reported a spike in the cost of fertiliser and animal feed.

Simon Coveney visiting Poland
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says the Republic of Ireland has no option other than to act (Niall Carson/PA)

Tillage farmers will play a “really, really important” role in food production and grain production, the minister told RTE radio on Tuesday.

However, he acknowledged the growing burden of high costs facing farmers.

“It will be more challenging this year from a cost point of view, from a supply chain point of view, I think we will meet those challenges and we will continue to ensure that we produce food as we normally do, and indeed supply internationally as well,” he said.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said: “What we are seeing unfolding in Mariupol are war crimes, there can be no doubt about that.

“Something we didn’t think we would see again in the 21st century in Europe.”

He said that he believed the economic impact of the war in Ukraine on the country would be “manageable”.

However, he not underplay the extent of the challenge facing the country, noting that 100,000 refugees would amount to an approximate 2% increase in the Irish population in a matter of weeks.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that the Republic of Ireland had no choice but to act.

“The number of people who have currently fled from Ukraine into the EU is the equivalent of every woman and child in Ireland.

“The expectation is that that number could increase significantly further.

“I think every country in the EU is planning for that and Ireland is no different.

“This isn’t a question of whether we can accommodate X number of people, it’s how we will.”

