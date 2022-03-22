P&O staff dismissal was ‘appalling’, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
P&O staff dismissal was ‘appalling’, minister says

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 3:40 pm
Hundreds of P&O staff were dismissed last week (PA)

P&O will find it hard to get any future support from the Scottish Government following the “appalling” way staff were told of their dismissal, a minister has said.

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said the ferry operator’s actions had “no place in a modern workplace”.

She said it was still unclear exactly how many jobs in Scotland would be affected.

On Thursday, P&O abruptly sacked 800 staff around the UK, with the news being delivered via a video message.

There are claims it plans to bring in Indian seafarers as replacements on £1.81 an hour.

On Tuesday, MSPs asked Ms Gilruth about the impact this would have on the port at Cairnryan.

Coronavirus – Tue Oct 6, 2020
Jenny Gilruth answered questions from MSPs (Fraser Bremner)

The Transport Minister said she and the First Minister had met with the company’s CEO on Thursday.

Ms Gilruth said: “The First Minister spoke in the strongest terms about the appalling manner in which decisions have been taken by P&O, including the method used in communicating the redundancies to staff

“P&O’s behaviour last week reflected industrial practices which have no place in the modern workplace.”

She said the Scottish Government was already providing support to employees who had been made redundant through its PACE programme.

She continued: “Until and unless they change how they behave towards their employees, they will find it very hard to get any support in any form from this Scottish Government now or in the future.”

The Transport Minister said the issue involved a “complex mix” of devolved and reserved responsibilities and she would be writing to her UK Government counterpart Grant Shapps.

