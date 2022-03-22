UK Government response to Ukrainian refugee crisis ‘falls well short’, says Long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK Government response to Ukrainian refugee crisis ‘falls well short’, says Long

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 5:47 pm
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)
(AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

UK Government action to accept Ukrainian refugees “falls well short of what we would all have wanted to see”, justice minister Naomi Long has told MLAs.

She also said there is no evidence of human trafficking into Northern Ireland as a result of the Ukrainian conflict, but the PSNI would continue to monitor the risk.

During ministerial question time, SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said the “lack of support” for Ukrainian refugees from the British Government was “cruel and callous”.

Mrs Long said immigration was a reserved matter at Westminster.

She added: “I do believe that the efforts which have been made by Government fall well short of what we would all have wanted to see.

“Whilst I welcome the ability to be able to register our homes online if we are willing to receive refugees, the inability for us to be able, even as an Executive, to be a super-sponsor in this case that would allow us to match refugees with homes, I think, is a barrier to us being able to provide the kind of care that the people of Northern Ireland would wish to do so.”

Naomi Long
Naomi Long (Niall Carson/PA)

Last week the Government announced more than 6,000 people from Northern Ireland had expressed an interest in offering their home to Ukrainian refugees.

Sponsors in Northern Ireland will be entitled to claim £350 a month like the rest of the UK.

Mrs Long said: “It is telling that 6,000 people have registered their homes and yet there is no official reception scheme here in Northern Ireland that would allow us to make use of that.”

Asked about the potential of criminal gangs exploiting Ukrainian refugees, Mrs Long said: “To date there is no evidence of human trafficking or exploitation in Northern Ireland as a result of the Ukraine crisis.

“The PSNI is liaising with Home Office immigration enforcement officials and An Garda Siochana, and while there will be refugees who may enter Northern Ireland, none of these have sought to enter the national referral mechanism to date.

“Criminals seek to exploit any issue where they see a benefit to them, they do not care about people or their rights, they seek only to line their own pockets.

“There is a real risk that criminals and organised crime gangs will seek to take advantage of the vulnerability of those fleeing the conflict.

“We will do all we can to assess and monitor the risk and ensure we are working collectively with our partners on the organised crime taskforce and the modern slavery and human trafficking sub group to ensure that we are alert to the risks and to seek to prevent any further exploitation.”

Tags

