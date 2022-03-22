Next wave of Ukrainian refugees will be more vulnerable, politicians told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Next wave of Ukrainian refugees will be more vulnerable, politicians told

By Press Association
March 22, 2022, 7:51 pm
Refugees with children at a railway station in Przemysl, Poland, after fleeing the war from neighbouring Ukraine (Sergei Grits/AP)
The next wave of refugees from Ukraine will be more vulnerable, aid agencies have warned Irish politicians.

A meeting of the Oireachtas Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee heard harrowing testimony on Tuesday from aid agencies and charities about the humanitarian crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But TDs and senators were also warned that the crisis will also have a knock-on impact on the world’s poorest countries.

Ros O’Sullivan, head of emergency operations at  international humanitarian organisation Concern Worldwide, joined the meeting virtually from Krakow in Poland.

He told TDs that if the war continues, the next wave of refugees to flee the country will need extra help.

While millions have already fled, he said: “They have some resources. They have connections.

“That will not be the same with any subsequent wave.

“These people, if they do have to cross out of Ukraine, will have little or no resources to look after themselves.

“They will likely never have been out of their region, let alone the country before.

“A very different type of Ukrainian, and a person leaving the country with different and advanced needs.”

Mr O’Sullivan also warned that the systems rapidly established to support displaced Ukrainians can “only be maintained and sustained for a short while”.

Describing them as being held together by “sheer goodwill and affinity”, he said they could easily be “overwhelmed” by larger numbers.

He said: “There is a risk of confusion between military and humanitarian roles and operations, and a very real threat of ‘diversion of humanitarian aid’ as Ukraine is on a full war footing and under martial law.

“The Ukraine crisis is very dynamic, uncertain and fast moving.

“Humanitarian operations and funding needs to be flexible in order to be able to shift operations to different activities, sectors and/or geographic areas within Ukraine as well as into the EU and Moldova.”

The same meeting heard that the knock-on impact of the war on food programmes for developing countries would be severe.

Ukraine, often dubbed the breadbasket of the word, is a vital source of global wheat and grain.

Aid agencies warned of the perils facing people in nations depending on the UN World Food Programme.

Jane-Ann McKenna, chief executive of Dochas, the Irish association of Non-Governmental Development Organisations, told politicians: “The closure of ports and cessation of exports will have widespread humanitarian implications for Africa and other low-and middle-income countries.

“Twenty-three African countries are dependent on Russia and Ukraine for more than half the imports of one of their staple goods.”

Dominic MacSorley, chief executive of Concern, echoed this.

“There is talk in Brussels of the doubling of the militarisation budget. We’re not hearing about a doubling of the humanitarian budget for Ukraine.

“Cash, and cash assistance, is critical. We are going to be using that in Ukraine.”

But he stressed the need for a wider outlook. “Ukraine, yes, in terms of donor funding. But as well as, and not instead of, all the other crises.”

