Russia sanctions will cost the UK and poorest will be hit hardest, warn MPs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Russia sanctions will cost the UK and poorest will be hit hardest, warn MPs

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:03 am
The cross-party group of MPs said the impact on the UK is a ‘cost worth bearing’ (PA)
The cross-party group of MPs said the impact on the UK is a ‘cost worth bearing’ (PA)

Sanctions against Russia could have a “catastrophic and long lasting” impact on the country, but they will come at a cost to the UK and the poorest households will be hit hardest, an influential group of MPs has warned.

A report by the Treasury Select Committee revealed the UK is not protected against the economic impact of unprecedented sanctions on Russian oil and gas and that soaring prices will intensify the cost-of-living crisis for the whole country.

Low-income households will suffer the most from surging fuel and energy bills caused by the sanctions and further punitive measures will inflict yet more pain, it found.

The cross-party group of MPs said the impact on the UK is a “cost worth bearing” to help Ukraine in fighting for its freedom and to damage Russia’s ability to fund the war.

But it called on the Government to support households and protect them from rocketing prices as it moves ahead with sanctions, particularly those on the lowest incomes.

The committee’s report said: “If energy sanctions and reductions in demand are introduced in line with the statements made by the United States, EU, the UK and others then the impact on Russia’s economy could be catastrophic and long lasting.

“There will be a cost to the UK economy of the economic sanctions imposed on Russia.

“It is not possible yet to quantify that cost, but the committee believes that… it is most definitely a cost worth bearing in order to aid Ukraine in opposing Russian aggression.

“However, that cost, combined with the already present pressures in the UK on the cost of living, will impact the whole country, and will be felt particularly by low-income households.”

It comes as pressure mounts on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to offer some much-needed protection from the cost-of-living squeeze in Wednesday’s spring statement.

Government borrowing figures released on Tuesday suggested that, while February’s out-turn was higher than forecast, he is on track to significantly undershoot full-year official independent forecasts, which offers room for support measures.

Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury Committee, said: “This war will also have economic consequences here at home, and while these are worth bearing to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom, it’s becoming increasingly clear that the Government will need to support those who are hit hardest by price rises.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“Recent reports show that the public finances are in a stronger position than anticipated, and the Chancellor should use this additional fiscal firepower to bring forward support for those on the lowest incomes.”

The committee said one of the boldest moves of the financial sanctions package so far has been measures levelled at the Russian Central Bank, which have denied access by Russia to half of its reserves.

This comes on top of the energy sanctions, which are likely to cause “significant” damage to the Russian economy, it added.

However, it urged the Government to clarify the guidance to businesses involved in implementing sanctions and to boost resources for the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal