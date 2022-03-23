Inflation soaring to 30-year high pressures Sunak to help with spring statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Inflation soaring to 30-year high pressures Sunak to help with spring statement

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:55 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 10:47 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis/PA)
Chancellor Rishi Sunak (Justin Tallis/PA)

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under increasing pressure to go further in helping households through the cost-of-living crisis as figures released while he prepared to deliver his spring statement showed inflation soaring to a 30-year high.

Rising energy, goods and food prices helped push inflation to increase 6.2% in the 12 months to February, Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures revealed on Wednesday morning, hours before Mr Sunak’s speech to the Commons.

He has pledged to “stand by” families to help them weather the crisis, with it being widely expected that he will cut fuel duty for motorists while Mr Sunak also considers increasing the threshold to begin paying national insurance (NI).

But Labour, branding him the “high-tax Chancellor”, has joined some Tory MPs in urging Mr Sunak to scrap the 1.25 percentage point hike to NI, which will hit next month just as energy bills soar when the price cap increases.

The struggle facing households was further laid bare by the ONS figures showing an even higher than expected rise to the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) figure for measuring inflation, as it hit the highest level since March 1992, when it stood at 7.1%.

Fuel prices also hit new record highs, with figures from data firm Experian Catalist suggesting the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Tuesday was £1.67, with diesel at £1.79.

Iceland’s managing director Richard Walker said the pressure of trying to keep supermarket prices down is “relentless” as he called for action on energy prices.

“It’s incredibly concerning. We’re hearing of some food bank users declining potatoes and root veg because they can’t afford the energy to boil them,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Sunak is expected to link strengthening the UK economy to opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, but he is under pressure to address the domestic crisis.

“So when I talk about security, yes, I mean responding to the war in Ukraine,” he is poised to tell the House of Commons.

“But I also mean the security of a faster-growing economy, the security of more resilient public finances, and security for working families as we help with the cost of living.”

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday evening that forecasts in the statement will show the deficit is better than expected this year, to the tune of £20 billion.

However, the newspaper said Mr Sunak is planning to set aside a large part of this windfall cash – rather than investing the full sum in driving down the cost of living.

Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “As he heads into his spring statement, he can either choose an unfair tax rise on working people and business at the worst possible time, or he can cancel his tax rise and ease the cost of living hitting families by cutting energy bills by up to £600 through bringing in a one-off windfall tax on oil and gas producer profits.”

Energy bill rises
People struggling to pay their energy bills will be hoping for new support from Mr Sunak (Peter Byrne/PA)

The rocketing energy bills faced by households have been caused in part by a post-pandemic rise in demand for gas, with lower levels of production. This was only exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

A planned hike in NI contributions, combined with forecasts that wages will rise slower than inflation, will also take a toll.

A briefing from the House of Commons library said the cost of living across the UK has been rising since early 2021, while in January this year inflation reached its highest recorded level since 1992.

The Chancellor has already announced a £200 loan for gas and electricity payments from October – although not until the price cap jumps 54%.

In addition, certain households will get a £150 council tax rebate in April.

The Treasury said the measures announced so far add up to around £21 billion of support this year, taking in the rebate, changes to Universal Credit and the freezing of fuel and alcohol duties.

Mr Sunak is also expected to set out how the Government plans to create a new culture of enterprise, helping the private sector to train, invest, and innovate more.

Other options available to the Chancellor include adjustments to VAT in certain sectors and an uprating of benefits in line with new inflation forecasts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal