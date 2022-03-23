Humza Yousaf: Covid cases could stabilise after ‘most challenging week’ for NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Humza Yousaf: Covid cases could stabilise after ‘most challenging week’ for NHS

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 9:55 am Updated: March 23, 2022, 2:27 pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the last week or so had been the ‘most challenging’ ever experienced by the NHS (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the last week or so had been the ‘most challenging’ ever experienced by the NHS (Mhairi Edwards/The Courier/PA)

Surging coronavirus case numbers could start to stabilise this week, Scotland’s Health Secretary has said.

Humza Yousaf was speaking after the NHS recorded the largest number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals since the start of the pandemic.

Latest figures published on Wednesday showed the number of people in hospital with recently confirmed Covid-19 reach a record high for a third consecutive day, with 2,257 people in hospital on Tuesday, up 36 on the previous day.

Scotland has recorded 39 coronavirus-linked deaths and 12,421 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to latest figures.

Mr Yousaf insisted the NHS can cope with the situation – though he warned “really difficult decisions” are having to be made.

Bosses at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Scotland’s largest health board, have urged people not to attend accident and emergency units unless their condition is either life-threatening or urgent.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Wednesday, Mr Yousaf said: “Every single health board, including Greater Glasgow and Clyde, are having to deprioritise other treatments and, at times, quite urgent treatment, and people are having to suffer as a result.”

However, he insisted the country is in a far better place than it was two years ago when the first national lockdown was imposed, citing the impact that vaccination and the development of anti-viral treatments have had in the fight against the virus.

“We are in a much better position when dealing with high case numbers than we were two years ago,” he said.

A subvariant of the Omicron strain has seen infection levels increasing, but Mr Yousaf indicated the coming days could see the situation stabilise.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The Health Secretary said: “I think we need probably a few more days of data to tell us exactly where we are, but if case numbers remain where they were yesterday,, for example, (if) that pattern remains over the course of the week, I think we could say we are seeing at least a stabilising picture.

“After stabilisation we would like to see cases, of course, reduce.

“We know there is a lag thereafter of hospitalisations but, it is fair to say that last week certainly, and I can certainly say the beginning of this week, from those I am speaking to across the country in our health boards, they are telling me those have been the most challenging weeks our health service has ever faced because of that pressure of the highest ever number of Covid patients.”

There were 25 people in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19 on Tuesday, down four on the day before.

The number of people who have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 has risen to 11,202.

So far, 4,451,641 people have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccination, 4,176,494 have received their second dose, and 3,479,040 have received a third dose or booster, according to figures published by the Scottish Government on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal