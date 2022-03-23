Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Milk, eggs and coffee see big price hikes as UK inflation jumps higher

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 11:55 am
UK inflation rocketed higher again in February as Britons faced price hikes across everything from fuel and food to clothing and computer games.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that inflation rose across 10 out of the 12 categories that feed into the index, with only communication and education not seeing increases.

Food prices have picked up as the global supply chain disruption and inflation pressures have begun to feed down to the supermarket shelves, with prices rising on a range of staple goods.

This is adding to already steep rises in petrol and energy prices, which have been hitting household finances hard.

But the ONS said the UK is “not alone” in suffering surging costs, with Britain’s measure of CPI broadly in line with that seen in Europe, while it has been rising even faster in America – reaching 8.1% in December.

The ONS said: “Many of the current drivers of this inflation are common across countries, with energy and fuel prices being subject to global market conditions and both the US and the UK seeing strong upward price pressure from used cars.”

A detailed look at the ONS data shows that among food prices rising the most, lamb continues to be high on the list, with annual Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation of 12.4% last month.

Fresh milk prices have also raced higher, up 10.1%, with a 7.4% rise for eggs, while processed vegetables and jams and sugar saw rises of 13% and 12.4% respectively.

In a blow to caffeine lovers, coffee and other hot drinks have seen prices rise by 11.5%, while the cost of tea has increased by 2.8%.

There were also large rises for mineral waters, soft drinks and juices, according to the ONS.

Clothing and footwear was another category that suffered soaring inflation, with a record rise of 8.9% on the CPI measure, and some of the biggest rises seen across womenswear, particularly trousers, dresses, short-sleeved tops and blouses, skirts, jeans and jumpers.

Women’s outerwear was up by an eye-watering 27.7% on the RPI measure, according to the ONS.

The ONS said that clothing prices normally rise between January and February as new stock starts to enter the shops following the new year sales period, but prices fell 1.5% a year earlier as trading was impacted by Covid lockdowns.

Families were also hit with price hikes for toys and games, including both computer games and more traditional toys, with CPI prices overall in the category rising by 4.2%.

Sporting equipment saw a 10.6% jump in CPI prices, while pet food and other related services was another to see costs come under pressure, with inflation of 6.5%.

