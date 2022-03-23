PM’s ‘half-arsed bluster and waffle’ over workers’ rights criticised by Starmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PM’s ‘half-arsed bluster and waffle’ over workers’ rights criticised by Starmer

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 12:49 pm
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (House of Commons/PA)

Boris Johnson has been accused of delivering “half-arsed bluster and waffle” in response to calls to better protect British workers following the P&O Ferries scandal.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer hit out at Mr Johnson as he repeatedly raised concerns at Prime Minister’s Questions, including over the treatment of the 800 seafarers sacked by P&O.

He also described the Prime Minister as “all mouth no trousers” in legislating to ban fire and rehire, which involves making workers redundant before giving them their jobs back with worse terms and conditions.

Responding, Mr Johnson told the Commons: “The most notable practitioners of fire and rehire are of course the Labour Party themselves.

“But he may be interested to know we will be vindicating the rights of British workers, UK employees under UK law, but the law that P&O, the company themselves, are allegedly relying on was introduced as a result of EU directives.”

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (House of Commons/PA)

Sir Keir highlighted that Mr Johnson ordered Tory MPs to abstain on a Labour motion to ban fire and rehire, adding sacked P&O workers did not want new jobs but their old jobs back.

He said: “They don’t want a Prime Minister hoisting the white flag, they want him to fight for their livelihoods – 82,000 seafarers in this country.”

Sir Keir said workers he has spoken to are worried they could be next if P&O is allowed to “get away with it”, adding: “Why does the Prime Minister think that they will take a crumb of comfort from his half-arsed bluster and waffle today?”

Mr Johnson said: “P&O plainly aren’t going to get away with it any more than any other company that treat its employees in that scandalous way.”

After he acknowledged the UK went into its first lockdown two years ago, Mr Johnson said: “Thanks to the Chancellor, who protected the economy, who protected jobs, who protected companies, we’ve now been able to come out faster and more effectively than any other comparable economy.

“We have unemployment back down to 3.9%, we have 600,000 more people on the payroll and the best assurance we can give workers around the country is that the economy is now bigger than it was before the pandemic began, and we will continue to get the big calls right.”

