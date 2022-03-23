Sanctions on Russia ‘not cost-free’ for UK, warns Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sanctions on Russia ‘not cost-free’ for UK, warns Chancellor

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 3:31 pm
The Chancellor said measures taken against the Russian president and his regime presented a ‘risk’ to the UK recovery (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Standing up to Russia and providing support for Ukraine will not be “cost-free” for the UK economy, Rishi Sunak has warned.

The Chancellor pitched his spring statement on Wednesday on the issue of security, as he said a strong economy at home meant being able to fight threats – such as Vladimir Putin – abroad.

Mr Sunak told the Commons the sanctions imposed on Russia were “of unprecedented scale and scope” and that the UK had a “moral responsibility” to help Ukraine.

The Chancellor said the UK had a ‘moral responsibility’ to help Ukraine (House of Commons/PA)

But he said measures taken against the Russian president and his regime were “not cost-free for us at home” and presented a “risk” to the recovery.

Mr Sunak told MPs: “The sorrow we feel for (Ukraine’s) suffering, and admiration for their bravery, is only matched by the gratitude we feel for the security in which we live. And what underpins that security is the strength of our economy.”

He said: “We should be in no doubt, behind Putin’s invasion is a dangerous calculation: that democracies are divided, politically weak and economically insecure – incapable of making tough long-term decisions to strengthen our economies.

“This calculation is mistaken.”

But he said it was too early to yet know the impact the invasion – and subsequent western support – would have on the economy.

He said the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) had recognised there was an “unusually high uncertainty around the outlook”.

The OBR said on Wednesday that the invasion was “foremost a human tragedy and a reminder of the terrible costs of wars and the
immense and immeasurable losses for those caught up in them”.

But it added: “The conflict also has major repercussions for the global economy, whose recovery from the worst of the pandemic was already being buffeted by Omicron, supply bottlenecks and rising inflation.”

The OBR said by a fortnight into the invasion, oil and gas prices peaked over 200% and 50% above their end-of-2021 levels respectively.

“Prices have since fallen back but remain well above historical averages,” it said.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves attacked Mr Sunak for not raising the Ministry of Defence’s budget in light of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ms Reeves said: “The situation following Putin’s criminal assault on Ukraine remains gravely serious, just one month after the invasion so much has changed with repercussions for years to come.

“But the Chancellor has failed today to explain why he chose to sign off on a reduction in our country’s armed forces last October.”

Dr Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society think tank, said: “The Chancellor’s failure to raise defence spending will regrettably be welcomed in the Kremlin. The Government must urgently invest in our armed forces.”

He said: “The invasion of Ukraine has proved that our enemies increasingly threaten us and our security. This spring statement ought to have been the moment to increase defence spending and reverse dangerous cuts to our armed forces.”

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the Government ought to have increased defence spending (House of Commons/PA)

Meanwhile, in his statement to the Commons, Mr Sunak said £400 million was being sent to Ukraine “in economic and humanitarian aid”.

But charity World Vision called for the aid budget to be increased.

Chief executive Mark Shear said: “Without increasing the aid budget to meet these needs, funds will be redirected away from other programmes which are vital to save lives.”

Simon Starling, director of policy, advocacy and research at international development network Bond, added: “It would be ill-judged and morally wrong if our support came at the expense of other marginalised communities affected by extreme poverty, conflict and inequality.

“The money we give to Ukraine – and all future crises – should be additional to the already reduced UK aid budget, not taken from it, until the Government meets its 0.7% commitment.”

