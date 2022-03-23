Calmac ferries delayed again as costs increase by at least £8.7m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Calmac ferries delayed again as costs increase by at least £8.7m

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 4:25 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 6:10 pm
The ferries are now due to be delivered next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The ferries are now due to be delivered next year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Two ferries due in service in 2018 have been delayed again, with an increase in costs of £8.7 million, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has said.

The Glen Sannox and hull 802 are being built at the Government-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow, but cabling issues will now mean that neither will be in service until at least next year – five years later than planned.

The Glen Sannox will be delayed by eight months and is due to be completed between March and May next year, while 802 will be completed between October and December next year.

Ms Forbes also announced an increase of £8.7 million in projected costs, meaning the overrun has risen to between £122.5 million and £126.5 million.

Some £825,000 directly relates to the cabling, the Finance Secretary said, with the rest covering overheads, staffing and materials.

“I reiterate today that there are no ifs, there are no buts, those vessels must be completed and they must be completed as quickly and as effectively as possible,” she told MSPs.

The Finance Secretary added: “I won’t rehearse my frustration, and I know the chamber’s frustration at this updated timetable.

“The Ferguson Marine board and chief executive are aware of the depth of my dissatisfaction with the emergence of the cabling issue and the knock on impact to the timetable.

“I have made it very clear that these vessels must be delivered in line with this schedule.”

Graham Simpson parliamentary portrait
Graham Simpson pushed for a public inquiry into the ferries (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

Scottish Tory transport spokesman, Graham Simpson, pushed the Finance Secretary to hold a public inquiry on the ferries, a request which was denied, with Ms Forbes saying there had been two “thorough” investigations, including one by Audit Scotland this week and a committee inquiry held in the last session of parliament.

A motion submitted by Mr Simpson calling for a public inquiry was substantially amended by the government, removing all mention of the inquiry, and subsequently passed by 79 votes to 32.

Labour transport spokesman, Neil Bibby, asked if the Finance Secretary would resign if there were further delays, which Ms Forbes refused to commit to.

“Can I remind the member that for the last five years I have represented communities that rely on lifeline services, I am accountable to them – as we all are at every election,” she said.

During a debate on the ferry situation later in the day, Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth apologised to those living on Scotland’s islands.

“I am sorry that this winter has not provided islanders with the services that they deserve and that they should have had access to,” she said.

“I am sorry their needs have not always been fully met and I am sorry that when things have gone wrong, islanders have not always been communicated with appropriately or in a timely fashion.

“I am acutely aware of the need for government and CalMac to improve in this regard and whilst I cannot wave a magic wand and make our fleet more resilient overnight I am intent that we deliver a better service.”

The announcement comes as a scathing report from Audit Scotland found a “multitude of failures” had contributed to the delays and overspends – with the estimated cost before Ms Forbes’ statement set at at least £240 million.

Initially, both ferries were due to cost just £97 million.

Auditor general, Stephen Boyle, said: “The failure to deliver these two ferries, on time and on budget, exposes a multitude of failings.

“A lack of transparent decision-making, a lack of project oversight and no clear understanding of what significant sums of public money have achieved.

“And, crucially, communities still don’t have the lifeline ferries they were promised years ago.”

