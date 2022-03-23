‘Postcode lottery’ in healthcare provision for elderly, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Postcode lottery’ in healthcare provision for elderly, study finds

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 4:37 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 9:21 pm
Significant differences were found in Scotland’s health boards (Joe Giddens/PA)

There is a postcode lottery in the standard and availability of healthcare for older people across different health boards in Scotland, a study has found.

Research by Aberdeen University examined provision of geriatric care, known as Comprehensive Geriatric Assessment (CGA), finding larger health boards had proportionately higher levels.

This did not always correlate to the size of population, meaning there is a disparity between health board regions.

The study, known as Scottish Care of Older People (SCoOP) national audit project, received responses from 26 Scottish hospitals in 2019.

It also showed variations between the health boards across all aspects studied: including staffing, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, psychiatry, pharmacy and social work.

Elderly stock
Some 26 hospitals were examined (Joe Giddens/PA)

Dr Christine McAlpine, co-chair of the SCoOP steering group, said: “This is an important finding.

“CGA is effective in producing better outcomes in older people and in the context of an increasing ageing population with multimorbidity and frailty, it is important that hospitals evaluate their CGA provision to ensure the highest standard of care for older people admitted to hospitals and optimal outcome.”

Professor Phyo Myint added: “Our findings provide essential information for clinicians, service providers, policymakers and the public to improve their local services.

“Our results should offer a basis for opening discussion between services to learn from each other’s expertise as we aim to work collaboratively to improve acute care for frail older adults in Scotland and shape Scottish geriatric medicine into a world-leading service.

“A range of reasons exist for the variation in performance.

“Individual (health) boards have been informed of their data so that they can compare with other boards to drive improvement.

“We hope future published reports will include the board names.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our NHS, supported by record funding and staffing, aims to provide high-quality care right across Scotland.

“We are developing an Older People Strategy to further improve care services for the elderly, as well as bringing forward a new National Care Service to end the postcode lottery in adult social care services.”

