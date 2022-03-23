Government wants to create broader definition of a green job, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government wants to create broader definition of a green job, minister says

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 5:37 pm
The Scottish Government wants to redefine what a green job is (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The Scottish Government is establishing a broader definition of what a “green job” is compared to the one used by the Office of National Statistics (ONS), a minister has said.

The Government says it is developing a wider measurement than the ONS estimates of people working in the low carbon and renewable energy sector.

The most recent ONS figures show these jobs have been declining since 2016, reaching about 20,500 in 2020.

Ministers in Edinburgh have already said they do not currently have a clear definition of what a “green job” is and there are competing views on the subject.

Auctions to fund renewables
ONS figures show jobs in renewable energy have been declining (Owen Humphreys/PA)

However, the Conservatives suggested this could lead to a “distorted” view of how the Government is performing on green jobs.

In a written response, the Just Transition Minister, Richard Lochhead, said: “These statistics, published by ONS annually, relate to what may be considered a narrower definition of direct jobs in the UK low carbon and renewable energy economy, including the offshore wind sector.

“Work is ongoing within the Scottish Government to establish a broader measure of green jobs.

“ScotWind puts Scotland at the forefront of the global development of offshore wind and represents a huge step forward in our just transition to net zero.”

Scotland power sharing agreement
Lorna Slater said the discussion was ‘an absolute live one’ (Jane Barlow/PA)

Conservative net zero spokesman, Liam Kerr, who asked the question of Mr Lochhead, raised the issue again in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Addressing Green Skills minister, Lorna Slater, Mr Kerr said: “Richard Lochhead admitted that this Government, having only delivered approximately one in 20 of the offshore wind jobs that it forecast, proposes to widen the definition of a green job.

“He proposes to use a different definition to the one the ONS and therefore the rest of the UK is using.

“Does the minister accept that widening the definition would give a distorted picture on how this Government is really performing on the creation of green jobs?”

Ms Slater responded: “The discussion of what is a green job is an absolute live one.

“It is fair to say that in the future all jobs will be green jobs.

“Tackling the climate crisis isn’t something we can put in a box. Everybody needs to play their part, all sectors need to play their part.”

She said it was appropriate for Scotland to develop a definition of green jobs which was “appropriate for our workforce and our industry”.

