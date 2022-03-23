Ukraine president to address Irish parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ukraine president to address Irish parliament

By Press Association
March 23, 2022, 8:25 pm Updated: March 23, 2022, 9:19 pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the Irish Parliament next month (House of Commons/PA)
The Ukrainian president is set to address the Irish parliament next month.

Volodymyr Zelensky has accepted an invitation to address the Oireachtas on April 6.

It comes as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues despite sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Mr Zelensky received a standing ovation after addressing the UK House of Commons earlier this month. He has also addressed the US Congress.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin is set to attend a meeting of the European Council in Brussels on Thursday, which is to discuss Russian military aggression against Ukraine, security and defence, energy, economic issues, Covid-19 and external relations.

Meanwhile Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has indicated Ireland could have 30,000 to 40,000 refugees from Ukraine by the end of April, emphasising the importance of the need to find housing for all arrivals.

Addressing a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday evening, Mr Varadkar expressed his horror at the situation in Ukraine, and in particular the war crimes being committed in Mariupol.

He referred to a recent visit to Dublin Airport where he said those arriving were being given a warm welcome, and receiving documents and PPS numbers efficiently. 

