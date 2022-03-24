May 10 date for state opening of Parliament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
May 10 date for state opening of Parliament

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 10:27 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:23 am
The state opening of Parliament will take place on May 10, with the Queen’s speech setting out the Government’s plans for the new session (PA)
The state opening of Parliament will take place on May 10, with the Queen’s speech setting out the Government’s plans for the new session.

Commons Leader Mark Spencer confirmed the date in a statement to MPs, with Parliament set to be prorogued – temporarily shut – in the days leading up to the ceremony.

The speech offers Prime Minister Boris Johnson the chance to set out his priorities as the Government grapples with a cost-of-living crisis and the global repercussions of the war in Ukraine.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Queen’s speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next session and its plans to grow our economy, cut the cost of living, make our streets safer and clear the covid backlogs.

“The Queen’s speech will provide the leadership needed in challenging times to level up opportunities and employment in all parts of the United Kingdom.”

Queen’s speech 2021
The state opening of Parliament in 2021 was a scaled-down affair due to Covid-19 (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

The event will take place just weeks before four days of celebrations – from June 2-5 – to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm whether the Queen will attend the state opening or whether the Prince of Wales will go in her place.

A Palace spokesman said: “Attendance will be confirmed in due course.”

The Queen has opened Parliament all but two times during her reign. The exceptions were in 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Andrew and then Edward.

Mr Spencer said: “As is usual, the current session of Parliament will be prorogued ahead of the Queen’s speech, and this time will be used to enable logistical and security preparations for the state opening of Parliament.

“The likely date of prorogation will be confirmed in due course.”

