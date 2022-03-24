Russia sanctions: Who are the latest entities and individuals to be targeted?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Russia sanctions: Who are the latest entities and individuals to be targeted?

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 10:55 am Updated: March 24, 2022, 11:45 am
A Ukrainian flag flaps in the wind as a giant peace sign is put up by demonstrators ahead of an EU and Nato summit in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
The UK has pledged dozens of new sanctions against entities and individuals deemed to be “fuelling (Vladimir) Putin’s war machine”.

The exact number hit with punitive measures on Thursday was unclear – as a notice from the Treasury said 59 entries had been added to the list, while Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said 65 new sanctions had been announced.

The Foreign Office said the UK has targeted more than 1,000 individuals and businesses under the Russia sanctions scheme since the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

Here is a list of some of the key entities and figures named in the latest wave:

Entities

Wagner Group

The Wagner Group is a paramilitary organisation seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s private army.

Alfa Bank

According to the Foreign Office, Alfa Bank ranks among the top 10 largest banks in terms of capital in Russia and Ukraine. It is a separate entity to Alfa-Bank (Ukraine), which has not been sanctioned.

Alrosa

Alrosa is the world’s largest diamond mining company, the Foreign Office said. The business is based in Mirny, Russia, it added, and its market capitalisation is reported as an estimated £4.69 billion.

Individuals

Eugene Shvidler

The Foreign Office said Mr Shvidler is a billionaire oil tycoon with close business links to Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich. Mr Abramovich was added to the UK’s sanctions list on March 10.

Oleg Tinkov

Mr Tinkov is the founder of Tinkoff Bank. His net worth is reported to be an estimated £3.4 billion, the Foreign Office said.

Herman Gref

Mr Gref is the chief executive officer of Sberbank, the largest Russian bank. The Foreign Office said he is a close adviser to Mr Putin and the pair worked together in the St Petersburg government in the 1990s. He served as Mr Putin’s minister of economic development and trade between 2000 and 2007 before taking over at Sberbank, it added.

Galina Danilchenko

Ms Danilchenko was installed by Moscow as the mayor of occupied Melitopol in south-east Ukraine. This is the first designation by any partner country for collaboration with the Russian military in Ukraine since the invasion, the Foreign Office said.

Polina Kovaleva

Ms Kovaleva is the alleged step-daughter of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. The Foreign Office said she reportedly owns a property worth about £4 million in London. “This sends a strong signal that those benefiting from association of those responsible for Russian aggression are in scope of our sanctions,” it added.

