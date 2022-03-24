Conservative MP warns future tax cuts ‘will come too late’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Conservative MP warns future tax cuts ‘will come too late’

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 2:41 pm
Chancellor Rishi Sunak was urged by Conservative MP Richard Drax to ‘go further’ with tax cuts (PA)
A Conservative MP has warned future tax cuts “will come too late”.

Despite Chancellor Rishi Sunak announcing he intends to lower the basic rate of income tax to 19% by May 2024, forecasts show the UK is still heading for its highest tax burden since the late 1940s.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned living standards face their biggest fall in a single year since records began in the mid-1950s.

Conservative MP Richard Drax urged the Treasury to “go further”, as “lower taxes generate more cash”.

The MP for South Dorset was speaking as the Commons debated the National Insurance Contributions (Increase of Thresholds) Bill.

The Bill will change the thresholds at which UK workers will pay national insurance. The starting thresholds will rise to £12,570 from July, aligning income tax and national insurance in a tax cut worth more than £6 billion, according to the Treasury.

The Government previously announced that a UK-wide 1.25 percentage point health and social care levy based on national insurance contributions will be introduced from April 6, ring-fenced for health and social care.

Speaking about the spring statement when the threshold increase was announced, Mr Drax said: “I applaud the Chancellor for going as far as he went, and that’s what I said in my statement yesterday. But many of my constituents in South Dorset are impoverished already.

“We have deep pockets of deprivation and poverty, and I fear that despite the generous moves by the Chancellor and the tinkering that he has done haven’t gone far enough.”

Mr Drax added: “I just want to say to the Treasury bench, with the cost of living spiralling and taxes at the highest for 70 years, can I urge them to go further? As they know full well, lower taxes generate more cash.

“It is a proven point. And something that Conservatives on this side of the house have fervently followed for as long as I can recall.”

He said: “Low taxes are a force for good both for the individual who is far better placed to decide where to spend their money, and for the private sector, which can better invest in their businesses, employ more staff and sustain a profit… and let’s not forget it is the tax from these profits, which pay for the public sector.”

“I welcome the Chancellor’s talk of more tax cuts to come, but in my humble opinion, and certainly for my constituents for the reasons I’ve stated, they will come too late,” he said.

Mr Drax also suggested he wants to see reductions in some areas of public expenditure, such as the NHS.

He said: “In the Chancellor’s statement yesterday what I didn’t hear was the good Conservative word savings. The opposition call it cuts, I call it savings. We appear to acquiesce to every demand for more money. This is taxpayers’ money and surely now it is time to review, for example, the big spenders, like the NHS and welfare.

“Of course they are both needed, but surely it is time to review both to make sure that we are getting value for money.”

He said he disagrees with the national insurance rise which would “see billions of pounds disappearing into a blackhole, followed very soon afterwards by demands for more”.

“I don’t believe, for the sake of the public finances, this can go on,” he said.

Rishi Sunak said his tax plan “delivers the biggest net cut to personal taxes in over a quarter of a century”.

