Leadership group formed in bid to improve retail sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Leadership group formed in bid to improve retail sector

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 3:24 pm
The strategy was published on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
The strategy was published on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Scottish Government is to form a leadership group as part of its new retail strategy.

Business minister Tom Arthur launched the plan on Thursday at Holyrood, saying he will co-chair a group bringing together industry leaders to look at ways to improve the sector.

As part of the group’s work, it will be tasked with coming up with a fair work agreement that retail bosses can sign up to, affirming their commitments to preserving workers’ rights.

The 59-page strategy said the leadership group could consider issues such as zero-hours contracts, fire and rehire practices, trade union recognition and the Real Living Wage.

Mr Arthur said: “Building on the collaboration involved in creating this strategy, the industry leadership group will oversee the development and delivery of strategy commitments.

“It will focus on the actions of the national strategy for economic transformation that will directly impact the retail sector.”

The minister pledged to have “maximum worker representation” on the leadership group, saying the trade union Usdaw would be invited to join.

He added: “The title of this strategy – ‘Getting the Right Change’ – is more than a play on words.

“Let me be clear – the publication of this strategy is just the beginning.

“It is the start of a new conversation with businesses and trade unions, customers and workers about how to support our retailers to overcome the challenges and seize opportunities as we rebuild after Covid.

“About how our recovery should improve the lives of people and their families, people who work in retail and the customers themselves.

“Our vision is for a thriving, successful and profitable retail sector in Scotland that is an exemplar of inclusive economic growth.”

Mr Arthur said he believes the strategy will “make that vision a reality and ensure that we do, indeed, get the right change”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal