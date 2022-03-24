Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crowds protest outside Russian Embassy to mark one month since Ukraine invasion

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:43 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 6:33 pm
Protesters outside the embassy of the Russian Federation in Dublin (Sam Boal/PA)
Large crowds have gathered outside the Russian Embassy in south Dublin to mark one month since the invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy has become the focal point for Irish anger over the war raged by Vladimir Putin and the latest demonstration was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

Since the invasion began, protests have been staged across the city and the country as both Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered to express outcry at the war.

The Irish Government has also face repeated calls to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

Those calls have been resisted so far, with both Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney pointing to the benefits of acting alongside other EU member states and stressing the need to keep dialogue open.

Mr Martin was in Brussels on Thursday to discuss the latest EU response to the crisis.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was in attendance on Thursday evening, as the crowds waved Ukrainian flags and a song was sung in support of the war-torn country.

“We are grateful, Ireland, for many things,” Ms Gerasko told protesters.

“For support, for supporting our EU membership. For supporting are immigrants. Our Ukrainians forced to flee the country, because of war. Because of this terrible and horrible situation in Ukraine.

“Many Ukrainians don’t have homes anymore, many of them. Three-and-a-half million Ukrainians fled the country and six-and-a-half million Ukrainians became internally displaced people.

“More than 10,000 have already arrived to Ireland and thank you Ireland for accepting them and for taking care of them.”

The ambassadors of Georgia, Lithuania and Poland also addressed the crowd, speaking in solidarity with Ukraine and with each other.

ICTU president Kevin Callinan also spoke at the protest.

Orwell Road was blocked for a time on Thursday evening, as dozens of people waved flags and held placards outside the Russian Embassy.

