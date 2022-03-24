I’m not remotely anti-Russian, says Johnson after Kremlin criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
I’m not remotely anti-Russian, says Johnson after Kremlin criticism

By Press Association
March 24, 2022, 5:47 pm Updated: March 24, 2022, 6:43 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference following a special meeting of Nato leaders in Brussels, Belgium (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Boris Johnson has hit back at the Kremlin effectively labelling him as enemy number one among western leaders, while not ruling out in principle accepting Ukraine’s request for tanks.

The Prime Minister said after an emergency Nato summit in Brussels that he was not “remotely anti-Russian” after being labelled the “most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian” by Moscow.

Despite hesitance among allies, Mr Johnson did not rule out Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s pleas in a virtual address to leaders for “1% of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks”.

Instead he only said the move would be challenging “logistically” after previous objections in the West included that providing such military equipment could further provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What President Zelensky wants is to try to relieve Mariupol and to help the thousands of Ukrainian fighters in the city. To that end he does need armour as he sees it,” Mr Johnson told reporters.

“We are looking at what we can do to help. But logistically it looks very difficult both with armour and with jets.”

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by the state-owned RIA news agency as saying Mr Johnson is “the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian”.

Speaking at the press conference in Brussels, the Prime Minister said: “Absolutely not, least of all me. I think I’m probably the only Prime Minister in UK history to be called Boris, I think I have that distinction, and I’m not remotely anti-Russian.”

He said: “But I think what we all agree is that what Vladimir Putin is doing, the way he’s leading Russia at the moment, is utterly catastrophic, that his invasion of Ukraine is inhuman and barbaric.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

“So you can be sympathetic towards ordinary Russians, who are being so badly led, but you can be deeply hostile to the decisions of Vladimir Putin.”

