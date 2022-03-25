Thousands of pupils to access free school trips

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Thousands of pupils to access free school trips

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:03 am
(PA)

Thousands of pupils will have access to free school trips following the lockdowns of the pandemic, it has been announced.

Train company Avanti West Coast will offer free school trips on its mainland route to 5,000 pupils aged four to 18 as part of the scheme, enabling children to visit different parts of the country after being denied the opportunities of an excursion during the pandemic.

George the Poet, the spoken word artist who is a “Culture Conductor” for the programme’s “Feel Good Field Trips”, said: “A lot of young people have been cooped up in a house for two years.”

George the Poet
George the Poet works with a pupil on a school trip (PA)

“Apart from the obvious challenges that that brings, it also has denied them of an opportunity to travel and see more of the country, and when you’re young it’s even more important that you get these experiences,” he said.

George recently took a school group from Manchester to London as part of the scheme, where 10 pupils aged 10-11 worked with the poet to create their own spoken word poem, later recorded together at Soho Sonic Studios in Camden.

He said the trip was “magical” and that journeys such as these were “stimulating – it gives another dimension to their learning, when you can put them in the real world”.

“It was a storytelling exercise, and this is what I do professionally, I come up with stories about my experiences and my observations and I record them and deliver them up creatively,” he said.

“And I find that process to be very educational, that’s why I have a career out of it – it helps me to engage with the world, and it helps the world to engage with some of the things that I’ve seen. And we just literally were able to provide that opportunity for a very talented group of young people.”

Pupils at partner schools, all of which have high pupil premium rates, will have the opportunity to visit a London recording studio or participate in art workshops in Coventry, as well as cooking in Manchester’s famous Curry Mile.

Rail Minister Wendy Morton said: “This is a brilliant initiative from Avanti West Coast, that will get the next generation out and about seeing the best of our country while using our fantastic rail network to do it.”

George said: “Some of our most important learning experiences as children take place beyond the confines of the classroom. Having spent time as a youth worker, helping young people to access a healthy dose of educational escapism is something I’m very passionate about.

“That’s why I’m excited to help kick-start a project that will connect young people from a whole range of different backgrounds to exciting and enriching opportunities that they’ll always remember.”

