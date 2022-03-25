Scottish Tories to launch council election campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Scottish Tories to launch council election campaign

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 12:03 am
The Scottish Tory leader pledged his party would look to deliver on ‘local priorities’ if elected (Michal Wachucik/PA)
The Scottish Tory leader pledged his party would look to deliver on 'local priorities' if elected (Michal Wachucik/PA)

The Scottish Tories are set to launch their campaign for May’s council elections by promising action on local issues.

Douglas Ross will kick off the election campaign in Edinburgh on Friday and unveil the party’s slogan ahead of the May 5 poll: “Your local priorities, not the SNP’s.”

Mr Ross is looking to talk up the difference between his party and the SNP, claiming in a statement released ahead of the launch that there would be “more years of distraction” if the party were to return a significant number of councillors due to their steadfast support for another referendum on independence.

Mr Ross also took a swipe at Labour, again pointing out they are in coalition with the SNP in six local authorities.

“This election will be all about your local priorities – investing in schools, repairing roads and building up local services,” the Tory leader said.

“Instead of focusing on those key priorities and moving our country forward, Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP are only ever focused on one priority.

“We need the months and years ahead to be about fixing the issues most important to local people, not chasing the referendum the SNP say they want to hold next year.

“In May, it’s a clear choice between Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates and more years of distraction – or Scottish Conservative candidates to deliver local action on local issues.”

But Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said at his party’s conference earlier this month he would not be in favour of coalitions with other parties, but would welcome Labour councillors working with other elected members for the good of voters on single issues.

Mr Ross added: “While Labour are in coalition with the SNP in six councils across Scotland right now, the Scottish Conservatives are the real alternative who can beat the SNP and deliver on your local priorities.

“At last year’s election, the Scottish Conservatives won 100,000 more votes than ever before, and local election results over the last year show we’re neck and neck with the SNP all over Scotland.”

