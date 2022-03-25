School strikers march through Edinburgh to demand climate action

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of school strikers have marched through Edinburgh to demand the Scottish Government does more to clamp down on harmful emissions and acts against climate change.

They joined striking pupils across the country and the rest of the world in the first major demonstration since the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.

Maria Warmerdam, 14, from Edinburgh’s branch of Fridays for Future, said missing school is “the only way we young people can have our voices heard – and it’s the only way we won’t be ignored”.

School pupils have taken to the Edinburgh’s streets to demand climate action (Dan Barker/PA)

She added: “What is school supposed to be preparing us for? Why should I study for a future that’s falling apart in front of me, a future that’s already been destroyed for so many?

“The people in power, the people who want me in school right now, are not listening to the science and the people presenting unmistakable evidence this crisis is happening.”

Masie Wood, 11, from Edinburgh, said she had told her school she would be absent to join the march.

“We are here today because the Government can’t be bothered to make sure we don’t die,” she said. “It’s quite sad really.”

The strikers demanded more action from the Scottish Government to tackle climate change (Dan Barker/PA)

The protesters marched from the Scottish Parliament to Edinburgh City Chambers on the Royal Mile, as part of a route more than a mile long.

Outside St Andrew’s House, the headquarters of the Scottish Government, Fridays for Future campaigner Sandy Boyd said ministers had “sat around and twiddled their thumbs as our planet burns”.

The 18-year-old added: “This is why we are out here today. The Scottish Government is failing to protect our futures. Inside that building they are not taking emergency action over the climate crisis.”

The march continued along Princes Street, where buses and trams were stopped to allow protesters to pass.

Cora Gibson, 15, told protesters that “Westminster fuels the fire, literally, whether its the new Cambo oil field or the cost of living, which crawls up every day but the wages never do, or it’s the very climate crisis itself”.

Protesters said young people are ‘terrified’ for their futures (Dan Barker/PA)

Caris Baker, 20, also joined the march, and said youngsters are demanding action because they are “terrified” for their futures under the current climate policies.

“There is nothing else we can do apart from getting on streets now and making our voices heard and that’s why we’re here today to demand people are put over profit,” she said.

“This is us calving out a space for young voices to be heard because no-one else is going to do it for us, no-one else is going to save us, no-one else is going to give us a space, so that’s why we’re here doing that for ourselves.

“There’s no age limit to getting involved in this, we’re trying to engage all the young voices we can because it’s our future and it’s our kids’ future.”

School strike week 188. Thousands of people showed up to the climate strike in Stockholm! #FridaysForFuture #PeopleNotProfit #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ftwURCHcOn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 25, 2022

On Cop26, she said the biggest delegation was the oil lobby and the action taken on the industry “wasn’t even close to enough”.

She added: “(Politicians) are still listening to all the same voices and not the people pushing for the radical change that is necessary, and the grounds upon which Cop began were just flawed in themselves really.”

The Scottish strikes – also held in Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling and Ullapool – were among more than 700 protests worldwide as part of the Fridays For Future movement. It became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.