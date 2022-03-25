School strikers march through Edinburgh to demand climate action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News UK

School strikers march through Edinburgh to demand climate action

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 2:57 pm
School pupils and students have taken to the Edinburgh’s streets to demand climate action (Dan Barker/PA)
School pupils and students have taken to the Edinburgh’s streets to demand climate action (Dan Barker/PA)

Hundreds of school strikers have marched through Edinburgh to demand the Scottish Government does more to clamp down on harmful emissions and acts against climate change.

They joined striking pupils across the country and the rest of the world in the first major demonstration since the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow last year.

Maria Warmerdam, 14, from Edinburgh’s branch of Fridays for Future, said missing school is “the only way we young people can have our voices heard – and it’s the only way we won’t be ignored”.

School pupils have taken to the Edinburgh’s streets to demand climate action (Dan Barker/PA)

She added: “What is school supposed to be preparing us for? Why should I study for a future that’s falling apart in front of me, a future that’s already been destroyed for so many?

“The people in power, the people who want me in school right now, are not listening to the science and the people presenting unmistakable evidence this crisis is happening.”

Masie Wood, 11, from Edinburgh, said she had told her school she would be absent to join the march.

“We are here today because the Government can’t be bothered to make sure we don’t die,” she said. “It’s quite sad really.”

The strikers demanded more action from the Scottish Government to tackle climate change (Dan Barker/PA)

The protesters marched from the Scottish Parliament to Edinburgh City Chambers on the Royal Mile, as part of a route more than a mile long.

Outside St Andrew’s House, the headquarters of the Scottish Government, Fridays for Future campaigner Sandy Boyd said ministers had “sat around and twiddled their thumbs as our planet burns”.

The 18-year-old added: “This is why we are out here today. The Scottish Government is failing to protect our futures. Inside that building they are not taking emergency action over the climate crisis.”

The march continued along Princes Street, where buses and trams were stopped to allow protesters to pass.

Cora Gibson, 15, told protesters that “Westminster fuels the fire, literally, whether its the new Cambo oil field or the cost of living, which crawls up every day but the wages never do, or it’s the very climate crisis itself”.

Protesters said young people are ‘terrified’ for their futures (Dan Barker/PA)

Caris Baker, 20, also joined the march, and said youngsters are demanding action because they are “terrified” for their futures under the current climate policies.

“There is nothing else we can do apart from getting on streets now and making our voices heard and that’s why we’re here today to demand people are put over profit,” she said.

“This is us calving out a space for young voices to be heard because no-one else is going to do it for us, no-one else is going to save us, no-one else is going to give us a space, so that’s why we’re here doing that for ourselves.

“There’s no age limit to getting involved in this, we’re trying to engage all the young voices we can because it’s our future and it’s our kids’ future.”

On Cop26, she said the biggest delegation was the oil lobby and the action taken on the industry “wasn’t even close to enough”.

She added: “(Politicians) are still listening to all the same voices and not the people pushing for the radical change that is necessary, and the grounds upon which Cop began were just flawed in themselves really.”

The Scottish strikes – also held in Glasgow, Dumfries, Falkirk, Inverness, Stirling and Ullapool – were among more than 700 protests worldwide as part of the Fridays For Future movement. It became a global phenomenon when Greta Thunberg refused to go to school in August 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal