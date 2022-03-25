Civil service chief Simon Case ‘receives partygate questionnaire from police’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Civil service chief Simon Case ‘receives partygate questionnaire from police’

By Press Association
March 25, 2022, 8:39 pm
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Aaron Chown/PA)
Cabinet Secretary Simon Case (Aaron Chown/PA)

Head of the civil service Simon Case is reportedly among those to have received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaking parties.

The Cabinet Secretary had been tasked by Boris Johnson to investigate the events held in Downing Street and wider government.

But he was forced to stand down from the inquiry and was replaced by senior civil servant Sue Gray when it emerged that a gathering had been held in the Cabinet Office.

Sue Gray
Sue Gray took over the inquiry after Simon Case was forced to stand down (PA/Gov.uk)

Now the Financial Times reports that Mr Case is among the more than 100 people to have received questionnaires from the Metropolitan Police.

Neither the Cabinet Office nor Downing Street denied he was being questioned in the Scotland Yard inquiry opened as a result of information passed to officers by Ms Gray.

His department previously denied he played a part in the Christmas party on December 17 2020, instead saying he “walked through the team’s office on the way to his own office”.

The Prime Minister, accused of attending up to six of the events under question, received one of the legal quizzes last month.

The scandal has threatened his leadership, with multiple Tory MPs calling for his resignation and pressing for a vote of no confidence.

But the anger among Mr Johnson’s colleagues has cooled, for now at least, as he leads Britain’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Friday, a Cabinet Office spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on speculation.

“The Cabinet Secretary and the Prime Minister are fully focused on the vital work this Government is doing on the illegal invasion of Ukraine.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal