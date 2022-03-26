Cole-Hamilton challenges SNP to ‘lay aside’ indyref2 talk for council campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As the campaign for council elections gets underway, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton has challenged the SNP to “lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now”.

The Lib Dem, who is fighting his first election campaign as party leader, said they had recruited a “formidable slate” of candidates to stand in the May ballot.

And he declared: “We are packed with new talent, new energy and new ideas. I can’t wait for the campaign to begin.”

Among those running for the Liberal Democrats are author and Lyme Disease activist, Morven-May MacCallum, who is standing in the Black Isle, with bookshop owner Sally Pattle running in Linlithgow.

Health campaigner, and Thurso community council chair, Ron Gunn, is a candidate in Thurso and Northwest Caithness, meanwhile 22-year-old Hannah Steel is bidding to become the youngest councillor on Scottish Borders Council, standing in Galashiels and District.

Elsewhere, the Liberal Democrats are standing Angus MacDonald, the founder of the Highland cinema, Highland bookshop and Highland Soap Company, in Fort William and Ardnamurchan, with former Lieutenant Colonel in the Royal Tank Regiment, Stuart Crawford, a candidate for the party in Haddington and Lammermuir.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “For this election, Scottish Liberal Democrats have recruited a formidable slate of candidates whose talents and experience range from defence to agriculture, business to health.

“I have spent much of the last six months encouraging talented, forward-looking people to come forwards, join our party and stand up for their local communities.”

He added: “After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope right now. At the coming council elections, you’ll only find that hope with the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

“It’s time to move on from the division that has held Scotland back for so long. Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“That starts with getting Scotland back on its feet after two years of pandemic and by recognising that our people are facing the biggest hit to household budgets in a generation.

“In this campaign, we will make the case for cutting class sizes, putting new staff in your local surgery and insulating every home in Scotland to protect people from the cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency.”