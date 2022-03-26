UK to provide food supplies worth £2 million to encircled Ukrainian areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
UK to provide food supplies worth £2 million to encircled Ukrainian areas

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 12:03 am
The UK is providing £2 million of food supplies to parts of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
The UK is providing £2 million of food supplies to parts of Ukraine encircled by Russian forces, the Government has said.

Warehouses in Poland and Slovakia are being readied to supply the “rapid donation” of dried food, tinned goods and water to the Ukrainian government from early next week, according to the Foreign Office.

Around 25 truckloads will then to be transported by road and rail to the communities in greatest need.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced typhoon jets and Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel are being deployed to Romania for a fourth year to join the long-standing Nato air policing mission for the Black Sea region.

The FCDO said the quick donation of food supplies to Ukraine was “essential”, with the window closing to reach people in towns and cities already encircled, as well as those at high risk.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “This vital donation of food and supplies will help support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russia’s barbaric invasion.

“Our teams are working day and night with our Polish and Slovakian friends and the government of Ukraine to ensure those at most at risk get the essential supplies they so badly need.”

Alice Hooper, FCDO humanitarian adviser, added that many people in encircled areas were “trapped in basements without access to food or water”.

“Nearly six million children remain in Ukraine, many sheltering inside buildings which are coming under attack,” she said.

“We are working with partners at the borders to ensure these vital UK supplies reach the places they are needed most as quickly as possible.”

The RAF deployment forms part of Nato’s increased presence in Europe in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the MoD said.

It involves four Typhoon jets from 3 (Fighter) Squadron, normally based at RAF Coningsby, and 150 RAF personnel.

Armed forces minister James Heappey said: “The UK remains committed to Nato and European security in the face of Russian aggression and the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Air policing is a purely defensive operation, the MoD said, and “ensures the security and integrity of all Nato alliance member’s airspaces”.

