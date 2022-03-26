HMRC should spend more time going after missing tax, MPs say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

HMRC should spend more time going after missing tax, MPs say

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 12:03 am
MPs said that HMRC should secure more resources to clamp down on missing tax. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MPs said that HMRC should secure more resources to clamp down on missing tax. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

As the Government cracks down on a large pile of unpaid taxes that accumulated during the pandemic, it should carefully sort out those who need extra support to pay, MPs have said.

Taxpayers still owe around £39 billion to the taxman, up significantly from the pre-pandemic level of around £16 billion, the Public Accounts Committee said on Saturday.

This has reduced significantly since a peak of £67 billion in August 2020, but MPs called for HM Revenue and Customs to develop a plan to manage debt down to pre-pandemic levels.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2021
PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier

“The public purse is rattling but a chunk of the tax revenues needed to refill it have not been collected,” said PAC chair Dame Meg Hillier.

“Add to that the pandemic and record inflation, and HMRC has a tricky balance to strike. Those least able to afford rising bills, including tax bills, are also the easiest collection ‘targets’.

“HMRC must tread carefully, taking a sensitive approach that supports a renewing economy, and doesn’t necessarily include bailiffs coming knocking.”

There are only 1,400 taxpayers on the HMRC system which provides extra support, despite 6.2 million owing money to the taxman, the committee said.

The PAC said that there has been a 15% rise in the number of adults who could be classed as vulnerable recently, yet there has been no increase in the number of people that HMRC sees as vulnerable and needing help.

“Our message to taxpayers is simple: if you can pay your taxes, you should do so – but if you’re struggling, speak to us and we’ll do our best to support you,” HMRC said in a statement.

It added: “We’ve already made significant progress in reducing tax debts.

“We are recouping debt safely, taking into account customers’ circumstances and making repayments affordable. It’s in no-one’s interests to push viable businesses into insolvency when they can succeed given some time to repay their tax debts.

“As part of this we are recruiting almost 2,000 extra debt collection staff in 2022-23 to support customers.”

Earlier this week, the Government said that it would set aside an extra £62 million for HMRC to reduce the tax debt.

The PAC said that HMRC was not being ambitious enough to bring down debt levels and secure resources.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal