Sadiq Khan urges UK to ‘do more’ to assist refugees from Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Politics

Sadiq Khan urges UK to ‘do more’ to assist refugees from Ukraine

By Press Association
March 26, 2022, 2:39 pm
People take part in a solidarity march in London for Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)
People take part in a solidarity march in London for Ukraine (Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK should be doing “much more” to aid Ukrainian refugees, Sadiq Khan has said, as he joined a march in support of the country.

A large crowd, including the Mayor of London, gathered near Hyde Park on Saturday afternoon for a march and vigil to send a unified message of support to the people of Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of the demonstration, Mr Khan said he was there to condemn Russia’s “barbaric aggression”.

He told the PA news agency: “Londoners over the last few weeks have shown that we’re opening our arms to Ukrainian refugees, whether it’s by donating money to those charities doing a brilliant job in Ukraine or by opening our homes to those fleeing Ukraine.

“It is important throughout the next few days, weeks to make it far, far easier, and much more easier for those who are fleeing Ukraine to come here.

“You compare our Government’s actions versus the actions of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, it’s embarrassing.

“We’ve got be doing much more.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (Aaron Chown/PA)

A sea protesters draped in the Ukrainian colours of yellow and blue then made their way towards Trafalgar Square.

Crowds held banners reading “stop (Vladimir) Putin’s war”, “no fly zone” and “solidarity with Ukraine” and sang as police officers followed.

Chants of “we stand with Ukraine” rang out as traffic behind was brought to a standstill.

A number of speeches from Mr Khan, Ukrainian politicians and European leaders are expected to be made later on.

The London leader also urged those in the capital to continue their “generosity” towards refugees.

He added: “I’m full of admiration for anybody who has the space to provide a room for those who have fled Ukraine.

“It’s really important families are not left to their own devices, the Government has to step up and support them.”

It comes as Mr Khan announced more than £1.1m in funding to support migrants, refugees and people seeking asylum in London.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal